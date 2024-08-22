One of the members of the MK Paerty who were expelled from Parliament has spoken out about their experiences

More than 10 MPs were removed from their position, and the party claimed that the removal was communicated in due time

However, the members who were shown the door denied that they were consulted and refused to back down

An expelled MK Party MP denied receiving any warning. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG—One of the MK Party members who was removed as a Member of Parliament has denied that the party communicated their removal to them.

MK Party axed MP speaks up

@AthiMtongana posted a video of herself interviewing Thami Khuzwayo, spokesperson of the 10 MPs who took their case to the Western Cape High Court. Khuzwayo denied that Nhlamulo Ndhlela, or any leader from the party, spoke to them about being replaced in Parliament.

Khuzwayo said they are not fighting the MK Party because they still love party president Jacob Zuma. However, they questioned their dismissal as they were deployed to do constituency work in the provinces. He also questioned the due process, as they did not receive verbal or written warnings before dismissals.

"There was no procedure. Nothing was communicated, not even a letter, not even a verbal warning. Nothing," he said.

View the clip here:

South Africans laugh at them

Netizens remarked that the members should not be shocked that they were removed as MPs.

Llutladi said:

"Are they surprised? That's how uBaba operates. If he can reduce a former deputy president to the national organiser, who is Thami?"

Not a Peace Officer said:

"When we warned them about Zuma, they thought we're not right upstairs."

Xuffler said:

"Nxamalala working overnight."

TK said:

"Fighting for your bread."

Seruleng Serepo said:

"Thami is fighting a losing battle."

