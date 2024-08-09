The MK Party has clarified why 12 of its Members of Parliament were expelled and recalled from Parliament

The party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the initial list of members of Parliament was improperly compiled in the build-up to the general elections

He added that the affected members knew they would be removed from the list and that the party had taken action

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party said the Members of Parliament who were recently expelled knew their day was coming.

MK Party clears the air

According to TimesLIVE, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said saboteurs compiled the party's Independent Electoral Commission candidate list. A case had been opened against them.

Ndhlela also said the Members of Parliament who were sworn in were aware that the list was improperly compiled and that they would be removed. They were also warned not to attend the swearing-in ceremony. He also said the letter the party wrote to National Speaker Thoko Didiza was only processed on Wednesday.

Netizens blast the MK Party

South Africans on Facebook criticised the party.

Jonas Sobe said:

"Voting for the MK and EFF is wasting your votes. Their leaders are self-centred and haughty. These are political parties led by two imitation dictators who unfortunately find themselves in a democratic country."

Ditiro Seerane said:

"MK proved to be Zuma's dynasty and not a political party."

Rashid Gaffoor said:

"Corrupt party to the core. Zuma wants the ANC presidency at all costs. Anyone trying to stop him will be destroyed."

Avethandwa Yengeni said:

"Corrupt party, this one. Thank God they did not govern KZN."

Mondise Sithole said:

"They don't even have an interim structure to guide their organisation."

