MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has given Secretary-General Arthur Zwane his marching orders for alleged misconduct

Zuma reportedly issued a statement in which he expelled Zwane with immediate effect for misleading the party

South Africans were pleasantly surprised by the latest in the drama gripping and playing out from within the MK Party

Jacob Zuma has given MK Party Secretary-General Arthur Zwane his marching orders. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex and Michele Spatari

DURBAN — uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) leader Jacob Zuma has given senior party member Arthur Zwane his marching orders — and it seems for good this time.

It is the latest shake-up within the party after Zwane's reinstatement as Secretary-General less than 30 days ago, ZiMoja reported.

Jacob Zuma shows Arthur Zwane the door

Zuma announced the decision to cut ties with Zwane in a statement on Friday night, 3 August, stating the expulsion was effective immediately.

Zuma insisted Zwane's expulsion came from him reportedly misleading the party. However, those details remain unclear.

The paraphrased letter, dated 31 July, and corroborated by SABC News, stated:

"I refer to the letter I wrote on 28 July 2024 in which I expressed my decision to relieve you from the Secretary-General position.

"I, there, reconfirm my earlier decision [and] request that you desist from the position, expecting your full cooperation.

"Due to your misleading party, I reserve the right to expel you immediately and effectively."

In an earlier Briefly News report, Zuma rejected Zwane's desire to leave the party on 11 July after the latter submitted his resignation over a week earlier.

At the time, Zwane, who had been in the position for three weeks, cited an overwhelming workload as his reason for leaving the party.

He expressed his wish to turn his attention to his business interests instead.

Interested locals debate drama

News of Zwane's expulsion caused a frenzy online as interested onlookers chirped about the development.

Many questioned the authenticity of the reports, while others expressed that the fiasco within the party was laughable.

Briefly News looks at several reactions.

@Mzilikaziwam wrote:

"Close down MK. It is a bogus political party."

@AssorcSich13616 said:

"Is MK party a spaza shop for Msholozi? So, he does anything he likes whenever he feels off about someone."

@seano10101 reacted:

"This muppet loves his 'reshuffling'. Zuma axes Arthur Zwane (again) in yet another MK Party Secretary-General shake-up"

Source: Briefly News