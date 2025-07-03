The Portuguese and Liverpool forward Diego Jota and his brother André were killed instantly in a car accident in Zamora

Jota and his wife Rute had tied the knot just five days earlier in a private ceremony that Rute had shared pictures of on Instagram

Jota leaves behind his wife and their two children, ending a love story that had spanned over a decade

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life on Thursday morning in a devastating car accident, has left behind his wife Rute and their two children.

The accident occurred in Zamora, where the car in which Diogo Jota and his brother, André, were travelling veered off the road and ended up engulfed in flames. The two died on the spot. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, after receiving several calls, the Jotas had already passed away.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Leaves Behind Wife and Kids After Tragic Crash

Source: Getty Images

Newlyweds torn apart

Diego and Rute tied the knot just five days ago in a close-knit ceremony. She had shared the news of their recent wedding, and her followers shared in her excitement. But just days later, her happiness was short-lived. The couple had been dating for many years and had decided to formalise their commitment in a wedding that spoke of the love and stability they shared.

A private yet supportive relationship

Their relationship had been kept away from the public eye for more than ten years, as the Portuguese footballer grew both personally and professionally. Jota, who played for Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining the English champions Liverpool, always found in Rute the emotional pillar who supported him every step of the way.

The images of their wedding, celebrated with great emotion among family and friends, spoke of a happy and united couple.

Jota began his professional career in Portugal before moving to Atlético Madrid and later joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made a name for himself in the Premier League. His move to Liverpool in 2020 started a new chapter, one where he consistently delivered big moments in big games.

During his time at Liverpool, Jota played a crucial role in helping the club secure silverware, including their 2019/20 Premier League triumph under Jurgen Klopp. Known for his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and relentless work rate, he quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield. In the just ended season, he won the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Internationally, Jota represented Portugal with pride and passion. He was part of the national team during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament and also inspired Portugal to the UEFA Nations League trophy.

A heartbreaking goodbye for wife and children

What was meant to be the start of a new chapter in Jota’s personal life has turned into an unimaginable tragedy. He leaves behind his wife, Rute, and their two young children, shattering a family, a fanbase, and a footballing fraternity.

As tributes pour in from around the world, one thing is certain: Diogo Jota's legacy will live on, not only in the goals he scored and the trophies he helped win but also in the love he shared and the lives he touched.

Zimbabwean footballer dies

Briefly News previously reported that a Zimbabwean footballer passed away in a tragic road accident in Zvishavhane.

The country's football federation, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) sent its message of condolence to the family of the footballer who had earned one cap for the senior football national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News