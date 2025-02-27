Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was spotted in Cape Town during a recent visit to South Africa

The German coach signed jerseys for local fans after making an appearance at a sports store in Hout Bay

Local football fans reacted on social media to welcome Klopp to Mzansi, while others said the German tactician has often been seen on South African shores

Cape Town-based Liverpool fans got the chance to meet former coach Jurgen Klopp after the German was spotted at a Hout Bay sports store.

The Premiership-winning coach signed jerseys and took selfies with scores of fans at the store during his appearance in Cape Town.

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp drew a big crowd after visiting Cape Town. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC and Koji Watanabe/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving Liverpool, Klopp has accepted a new role as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, which sponsors several clubs worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp signs jerseys for Cape Town fans

Watch Klopp interact with local fans in the video below:

While Klopp travels the globe, his former club are closing in on the Premiership title after opening a 12-point lead on top of the log in England.

One of the standout players for Liverpool this season has been Egyptian winger Mo Salah whose performances could earn him the FIFA Ballon d’Or Award.

Klopp has also been seen regularly with Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who recently visited Anfield to meet players such as Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp confirms his admiration for the Boks on Instagram:

Klopp loves South Africa

Besides his relationship with Kolisi, Klopp is also a regular visitor to South Africa and has even admitted to being a Bok supporter.

While the German coach is enjoying his new role at Red Bull, it has not stopped his name from being linked with several coaching posts worldwide.

Before Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the USA head coach, Klopp was constantly linked with the post.

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted to being a Springbok supporter. Image: Gisela Schober.

Source: Getty Images

Fans welcome Klopp to South Africa

Local football fans reacted on social media to welcome Klopp to South Africa, with many saying they saw the German coach.

Ok Dankie has a wish:

“We need you at Chiefs, Klopp.”

Tshifhiwa Madadzhe says Klopp is on holiday:

“He was on his fun-cation guys.”

Sthembisi Makgetha thanked Klopp:

“Dankoo Klopp.”

Abraham Kawara is a fan:

“Best.”

Nqobile Ndlovu saw Klopp:

“Yes, l saw him around but l was confused.”

Bhakaniya Omnyama Ka Mahlangu says Klopp is a regular in Cape Town:

“He has a house in Cape Town. He is spotted there regularly.”

Nhlakanipho Bright Oliphant says Klopp should visit the rest of Mzansi:

“He loves Cape Town too much.”

Msawenkosi Mbonisi Godlwana welcomed Klopp:

“Welcome to South Africa, coach.”

Otlotleng Sniper spotted Klopp:

“I saw him yesterday, thought they just look alike.”

Mothipa Tladi took note:

“His smiling face always looks like a painting.”

Siya Kolisi gets a special gift from Liverpool FC

As reported by Briefly News, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi received a special Christmas gift from English giants Liverpool.

The Bok skipper is an avid Liverpool fan and the club honoured his support by sending a special package filled with club memorabilia which included several jerseys.

