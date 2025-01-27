Bok skipper Siya Kolisi paid a visit to Anfield to watch his favourite club Liverpool and rub shoulders with captain Virgil van Dijk

The flanker and Bok teammate Ox Nche visited Liverpool during a Champions League match on Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Local netizens responded positively on social media, saying they loved seeing Kolisi and Van Dijk together, while they loved seeing Siya act like a fanboy

Siya Kolisi ticked off a significant item from his bucket list after visiting Anfield and meeting Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion and Bok teammate Ox Nche was in attendance during Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Lille on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk met at Anflied. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images and Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Anfield was not the only stadium Kolisi and Nche visited recently after the pair also popped in at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea beat Wolves 3-1 on Monday, 20 January.

Siya Kolisi meets Virgil van Dijk

Kolisi shared a picture with Van Dijk on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his Instagram post, Kolisi, who is recovering from a high-profile divorce from ex-wife Rachel, said he was honoured to meet the Dutch defender.

Kolisi posted:

“@virgilvandijk my bro and our captain, thank you so much for making our visit to Anfield special and unforgettable. Honestly inspired by your leadership on and off the pitch. You are a remarkable ambassador for @liverpoolfc and for the sport as a whole.”

The Bok pair are in England as part of the travelling Sharks squad, which is playing the away leg of its United Rugby Championship campaign.

Kolisi proudly wears his Liverpool jerseys according to the tweet below:

Kolisi is living his best life

Kolisi is a well-loved athlete around the world and has often been seen rubbing shoulders with famous athletes such as tennis legend Roger Federer and boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The Bok skipper recently spent his festive holidays with his family in Zimbabwe and is now focused on helping the Sharks to club glory in the United Rugby Championship.

After nine matches, Sharks are fourth on the log and are chasing a playoff spot in the competition that pits South African sides with Europe’s best.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi visited Anfield, the home of his favourite football club, Liverpool FC. Image: siyakolisi.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Kolisi

Local netizens praised Kolisi on social media, saying they loved seeing the Bok skipper act like a fanboy by posting pictures of his visit to Anfield.

Cobble2474 loves Siya:

“I love Siya the fanboy!”

Jeromecoetzee486 is a Liverpool fan:

“Love it! We are Liverpool #YNWA.”

byronwilliams644.bw admires the duo:

“Both my captains.”

Itsvuyosworld is jealous:

“You are living my dream.”

Gomesalvesleo noticed something:

“Crazy to see that Virgil is taller than Siya.”

Siya Kolisi reacts to Chelsin Kolbe’s playful post

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok captain and two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi reacted positively to Cheslin Kolbe’s playful social media post.

The Bok winger shared a video where he playfully scared his wife, Layla, during a Cape Town shopping trip, which was warmly received by Kolisi and local fans.

Source: Briefly News