French club RC Strasbourg chose some Mzansi flavour to celebrate their Ligue 1 victory over Lille on Saturday, 25 January 2025

Players from the French side jammed to Tyler ICU’s Mnike in the dressing room after the club’s 2-1 victory extended their unbeaten streak to five league matches

Local netizens reacted positively to the video on social media, saying the song should be made South Africa’s national anthem

Players from French side RC Strasbourg jammed to Mzansi music producer Tyler ICU’s hit Mnike after their league victory on Saturday, 25 January 2025.

The hit song from Tyler ICU had players showing off their dance moves after they beat Lille 2-1 to extend their unbeaten streak to five league matches.

Tyler ICU was proud after his song Mnike, was used by RC Strasbourg to celebrate a key victory. Image: tylericu/Instagram and Sathiri Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: UGC

At the end of last season, Strasbourg released Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba, but the player's Mzansi influence is still strong at the club and with his former teammates.

RC Strasbourg players grove to Mzansi’s finest

Watch Strasbourg players dance to Tyler ICU's hit in the video below:

Mzansi artist Tyler ICU celebrated seeing the French side dancing to his music by posting the video on his social media account, much to the delight of local netizens.

Seeing the players dance to his music will add another feather to his cap after he recently celebrated his engagement with actor Lorraine Moropa.

After releasing Mothiba, Strasbourg still boasts several African stars in the form of Abakar Sylla, Moïse Sahi Dion and Habib Diarra.

Watch Vinicius Junior and Burna Boy's dance moves in the video below:

World stars groove to SA music

While Strasbourg grooved to Mnike, Brazil and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior was also seen grooving to some Mzansi beats.

The winger, who recently won the FIFA Best Award, danced to some local beats alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy while the pair hung out at a restaurant.

Bafana Bafana striker was released from RC Strasbourg last season. Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Tyler ICU

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Tyler ICU, saying the artist has reached new heights after his music blasted in Strasbourg’s dressing rooms.

Wavy.monsieur said Mothiba influenced his former side:

“Probably because of Lebo Mothiba, but it’s still amazing to see them vibing to it and even after all this time.”

Mr_mosoeu loves local music:

“South African music is dope. It's a fact.”

Jamaalquann praised Tyler ICU:

“Congratulations.”

Rabidyantyi loved what they saw:

“They’ve found us.”

Life_of_damio loves the song:

“BEST VIBE SONG OF ALL TIME IN AFRICA.”

Antipashanyane is a fan:

“Mr ICU.”

Dj_man_jojo_ has respect for the song:

“NATIONAL ANTHEM.”

Hlonela_mrwetyana was happy:

“They gotta find us, they got no choice! Bayasizwa lesgub!!!!”

Life_of_damio loved the dance moves:

“They see themselves as incredible dancers.”

Karrokiii asked a question:

“What football club is this?”

Bok skipper rubs shoulders with Real Madrid stars

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi visited the Santiago Bernabeu where he met Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Kolisi, a passionate Liverpool FC fan, has visited several football stadiums during the Sharks’ European leg of the United Rugby Championship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News