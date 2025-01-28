Despite joining the club at the start of the season, Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam has secured a loan deal to PSL rivals Magesi FC

Sam failed to make a senior appearance for Chiefs and will now be reunited with former Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama at the Carling Knockout champions

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying the player would excel at Magesi while others questioned why Chiefs bought the 27-year-old

Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam has joined PSL rivals Magesi FC on loan after failing to make a senior appearance for the Soweto giants this season.

Sam joined Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season from Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and will now be reunited with former Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama at Magesi.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam will join former coach Owen da Gama after moving to Magesi FC on loan. Image: sam_bongani19/Instagram and Magesi_FC/Twitter.

The 27-year-old defender will play the second half of the season for the newly crowned Carling Cup champions, who are bottom of the PSL log with seven points from 13 games.

Bongani Sam joins Magesi FC on loan

Sam's move to Magesi was announced in the tweet below:

Following the shock dismissal of coach Clinton Larsen, Magesi appointed PSL veteran Da Gama in a bid to save themselves from a quick return to the NFD.

The Limpopo side won the Carling Cup but have failed to make their mark in the PSL after only one victory in the league campaign and they have a negative 10-goal difference.

With 17 matches left to play, there is hope for Magesi as they are only two points away from the danger zone and could leapfrog Royal AM and Richards Bay with one victory.

Magesi announced Sibanyoni's arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

Magesi add new faces to their squad

In their bid to survive relegation, Magesi have looked to the transfer market and have added Sam to their squad following the arrival of Thabang Sibanyoni from Richards Bay.

The striker joined fellow PSL strugglers in the hopes he can help them stay in Mzansi’s top flight come the end of the season.

PSL's bottom club Magesi FC are three points away from the safety zone. Image: Magesi_FC.

Fans back Sam to succeed

Local football fans questioned why Chiefs bought Sam at the start of the season, while others backed the 27-year-old to succeed at Magesi.

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka made a suggestion:

“Whoever signed him must go with.”

Lawrence Dennis DenLaw is frustrated:

“They have become Downs now; signing players they do not need.”

Vi Ctor backs the move:

“It’s good as he will gain more game time and build confidence without any pressure.”

Lucky Ncala said Chiefs made a mistake:

“I’ve never watched him play but I’m sure he’s better than Cross.”

Letlhogonolo Mose hopes for the best:

“Good move. Let him go to Magesi to get some game time and get his fitness levels up.”

Mthobisi Wiseman Miya did not want Sam at Chiefs:

“This was an unnecessary signing by Chiefs back then, after Stellebosch rejected their offer for Basieden they opted for this guy.”

Simpiwe Magquntulu says Sam made the right move:

“People underestimate or make a mockery of these loan moves, imagine Saile getting his confidence back under Hunt where he uses him according to his strength and he excels, next his season he comes back stronger with more confidence and coaches have seen how he's supposed to be utilized and the same can happen to Radebe and Sam.”

Mokgethi Moroe is a fan:

“Now that is a good move, now Chiefs are learning. Instead of selling, you must loan and take it from there; boss move! In Sam I still believe, loved the guy since Pirates.”

Sipho Bantu Remnant backs Sam to succeed:

“Good move, he'll prove himself there with game time instead of not even making the bench without being given an opportunity. I still think he's better than Cross.”

Sydney Kobo asked a question:

“But why is Bongani not being given an opportunity like others?”

Kaizer Chiefs welcome new signings

As reported by Briefly News, Soweto giants unveiled three new January signings Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Makabi Lilepo.

The new signings arrived at the club ahead of the much anticipated Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

