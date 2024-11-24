Magesi FC have lifted the Carling Knockout Cup for the first time in their history after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Saturday evening

The newly promoted Premier Soccer League club came from a goal behind to defeat the tournaments favourites 2-1 to complete their fairytale story

The Dikwena tsa meetse were rewarded handsomely with a huge cash prize by the PSL for winning the trophy

Magesi FC defied the odds by winning the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The Dikwena tsa meetse came from a goal down to defeat Masandawana 2-1, thanks to second-half goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams.

Magesi were promoted to the Premier Soccer League this season, and I've set a new record by being the first newly promoted side to win the cup.

Magesi FC lift the Carling Knockout Cup trophy after their 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Photo: @OfficialPSL.

Source: Twitter

Magesi rewarded with huge cash after beating Sundowns in CKO final

Nagesi completed a fairytale story in the Carling Knockout Cup and were massively rewarded.

They marched towards the final, starting with a 2-3 win over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in October, followed by a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the quarter-finals.

Clinton Larsen's side booked a place in the final after defeating Richards Bay 1-0 in the semi-final before completing the underdog story with a win over Sundowns in the final.

According to Afrik-foot, the Limpopo-based club will pocket a considerable sum of R6.85 million for winning the competition, a reward that will go a long way for the club.

Magesi will now switch their focus to the Betway Premiership, hoping to avoid dropping back to the lower division after just one season in the top flight.

Mnqgithi explains why Sundowns lost to Magesi

Briefly News earlier reported that South African manager Manqoba Mnqgithi explained why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

The Limpopo-based side became the first newly promoted club in the Premier Soccer League to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

Source: Briefly News