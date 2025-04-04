The Mzansi Act Now Foundation chairperson, Tebogo Lerole, has announced that they would be protesting in Matatiele against abuse

This follows the gut-wrenching rape of a seven-year-old child from a school in the Eastern Cape town

Some of the South African celebrities who would be partaking in the protest action include Khuzani, Lady Du, Khwela Tebza and others

A handful of South African celebrities are in hopes of making their voices heard in a protest action in Matatiele, Eastern Cape this weekend.

Khuzani and other South African celebrities are to protest in Matatiele. Image: Khuzani Mpungose

Khuzani, Lady Du and more protest for abused minors

Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose is part of the celebrities who will be taking part in a march against the abuse of minors in the Eastern Cape.

Mzansi streets were at a standstill this week with people from various provinces marching for a seven-year-old child who was allegedly violated at her school premises.

On Instagram, the Mzansi Act Now Chairperson, Tebogo Lerole, announced that there would be a protest in Matatiele. He called on men in the area to join them in elevating their voices for the children in the Eastern Cape.

"MEN OF THE EASTERN CAPE TO SHUT DOWN MATATIELE IN PROTEST AGAINST RAPE AND ABUSE OF CWECWE, ALU and BOY. Mzansi Act Now, The National Men’s Forums of South Africa, EC Men’s Movement, Men’s Sector, SONGE Social Change “Social Change For Social Justice” and Voice It In Action, Holekane Women’s Support Organisation and Lady SA Foundation will be leading a shutdown in Matatiele this Saturday the 5th April 2025 to protest against the on-going violence, rape, and abuse of women and children."

Other celebrities who are joining the march include Khuzani, Lady Du, Khwela Tebza, Zee Nxumalo, DJ Bongz, Gospel singer Jumbo, Maskandi singer Ihashi Elimhlophe and Lee Mahapi.

Mzansi reacts to Tebogo's Instagram posts

Here are some of the reactions from concerned citizens under Tebogo's Instagram posts.

tibelaqueen reacted:

"This Cwecwe story breaks my heart into a million pieces. It wasn't her the time ?? Yoh, the poor girl has seen it all."

priscila papo said:

"Zero crime in China because of harsh penalties."

sisakes shared:

"We are living in a jungle… our kids are not safe."

precio777 cried:

"Are children no longer safe at schools? We need justice for our kids #justice for Cwecwe."

thabsile matele added:

"It is not just private schools, even Government schools. My friend's daughter, 7 years old, was involved in a similar situation, and it’s so sad the principals always act like the way this one did! We live in a country full of hooligans."

Wiseman Mncube wants to see more men calling for justice

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube has made a video questioning men's silence in fighting for justice for a young sexual assault victim

In the video, Wiseman Mncube said he noticed that only women are fighting and making videos, especially on TikTok

Social media users are up in arms and are calling for more to be done to help the little girl and her family get justice

