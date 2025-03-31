Former The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube has made a video questioning men's silence in fighting for justice for a young sexual assault victim

In the video, Wiseman Mncube said he noticed that only women are fighting and making videos, especially on TikTok

Social media users are up in arms and are calling for more to be done to help the little girl and her family get justice

Wiseman Mncube wants men to be more vocal in helping a young girl get justice. Image: wisemanmncube

South African actor Wiseman Mncube is the latest celebrity to vocalise their heartbreak after a young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at her school.

Wiseman Mncube questions mens' silence in fighting for justice

Former The Wife star Wiseman Mncube has spoken out after noticing that it is mostly women who are vocal about this devastating situation and not men.

"I went on Instagram Live to talk about the young girl who got sexually assaulted, and it is painful. When I watched all of the videos on TikTok seeking justice for the girl, I noticed that a majority of the people who are fighting this fight are only women," he said.

Mncube said such serious situations need for everyone to work together to help a devastated mother and her family, get justice for their daughter.

"There are only a few men who are actively voicing their concerns. This situation calls for all of us to unite so we can fight for the young girl. I believe that it takes both men and women to create a child, not just the woman. This means that whatever happens, it is vital that everyone joins forces to fight."

Wiseman Mncube wants justice for a sexual assault victim. Image: wiseman_mncube

Wiseman Mncube's heart breaks for victim's father

He also shared his pain with the victim's father and said men should also form a united front to help the dad deal with this situation.

"I am just sitting here thinking about the father of this child and what he must be feeling wherever he is. I am calling for all the men to join me in helping the father find the strength to deal with this."

Mncube said he is also a father to a young girl who is within the same age group as the victim, and how this situation is painful for him as well.

"As I speak, I also have a young child who is about the same age as her. This situation is like a dagger to my heart. Just the thought of such a situation happening to my child, what would I be? What would I have done? Therefore, my brothers, we need each other. The entire nation needs to gather and fight for her."

So far, a few celebrities who have joined the call include Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Zinhle, Khutso Theledi, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vusi Nova and a few others. There have also been protests in various locations in SA calling for justice.

Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss on X below:

Somizi pledges to provide legal support for assault victim

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo pledged to cover the legal costs for the assault victim's family. The former Idols SA judge joined the fight in getting justice for the seven-year-old who was allegedly violated at school.

People praised Somizi’s generosity, while others criticised him. Social media reactions were divided, with some applauding his kindness.

