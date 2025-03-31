Somizi Mhlongo pledged to cover the legal costs for Cwecwe's family, supporting their fight for justice after the seven-year-old was allegedly violated at school

Fans praised Somizi’s generosity, while others criticised him, claiming he neglects his daughter Bahumi despite his wealth

Social media reactions were divided, with some applauding his kindness and others urging him to prioritise his own family first

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has joined those demanding justice for Cwecwe. Many have assisted financially, while others are taking to the streets to demand justice. The star shared a video pledging his support for the little girl's family and vowed to foot the legal bill.

Somizi pledges support for Cwecwe

Somizi Mhlongo has proved that he is the gift that keeps giving. The radio and television presenter shared a video pledging to help the little seven-year-old girl who was allegedly violated at school. The larger-than-life media personality shared a video stating that he is willing to foot the legal bill in the viral matter. He said:

"Anyone who knows or can help me with access to Cwecwe's mother, because I have seen a video where she said they have run out of money for the lawyers and stuff. I am willing to pay anything and everything that I have to make sure that they get the best lawyers."

The star also left his PA's details, asking people with information about Cwecwe's family to get in touch with him. Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Somizi for being thoughtful

Social media users applauded Somizi for reaching out to help those in need. Many also vowed to help in different ways they can, including signing the petition.

However, some social media users said Somizi should fix his alleged strained relationship with his daughter, Bahumi. These comments stemmed from the former Idols SA judge's baby mama, Palesa, who alleged that Somizi is a deadbeat father. She accused him of neglecting his only daughter despite being wealthy.

@Yoza commented:

"Thank you, Somsom, for your generosity. The Almighty will bless you more. Justice for Cwecwe!"

@Melanin🇿🇦🇹🇭 wrote:

"One thing about Somizi🥰 the important things He's available."

@Busi_brito added:

"Oh, hun thank you❤❤❤someone please tag the mother. May your pockets never run dry SomG. As parents silimele hle😭"

@DDT_PM said:

"Just yesterday, his baby mama was complaining that this guy doesn’t even take care of his daughter, but now he wants to act like a hero when it comes to #JusticeForCwecwe. This guy is an opportunist man!"

@bestofphalo commented:

"That time his daughter needs a car."

@Tabongz_SA wrote:

"Buy your child a house and a car. Charity begins at home."

