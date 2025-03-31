South Africans are demanding justice for s 7-year-old sexual assault victim who was allegedly assaulted at school

The story broke many people’s hearts, who took it upon themselves to urge the country’s justice system to take action

A Mzansi lady shared on her social media a transaction she made towards the youngster’s education

South Africans praised a millionaire who donated money towards a seven-year-old sexual assault victim’s education.

South Africans were pleased by a millionaire joining in the fight to get justice for Cwecwe.

The lady posted a screenshot of the transaction and received a lot of positive feedback on Facebook.

Woman supports Cwecwe

South Africans started their weekend with heavy hearts after learning about the heartbreaking news of a seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe, allegedly assaulted at school. The youngster’s mother, Officer Thandekile Mtshizana broke her silence and shared her child’s tragedy online.

The 30-year-old mother from Matatiele, Eastern Cape and sexual assault victim told the detailed story of the disturbing incident dating back to 14 October 2024. The case had allegedly been dragging because of the lack of cooperation from the independent school, Bergview College, that expelled the learner and issued her a transfer letter without parental consent.

A generous lady, Chwaita Xwayi, donated R10K towards the young lady’s education and captioned her Facebook post:

“I know this child’s pain, it's so close to my heart. Cwecwe deserves a very comfortable education. I wouldn't even mind if as a community we can help get the best school. I don't usually share but this one touched me. No amount of money can heal her mother but let's help her where we can.”

South Africans shared awareness about the heart-wrenching news and caught the attention of the Eastern Cape Education Department, which issued a statement on the 28th of March saying:

“The Eastern Cape Department of Education has issued a notice with the intention to deregister Bergview College, an independent school located in the Alfred Nzo West Education District. One of the conditions for the registration of independent schools is that they must provide a safe and secure schooling environment. The case involving a 7-year-old learner at the school and the current investigation, and the handling of the matter by Bergivew College, has violated the conditions regarding the safety of learners.

“A case was opened in October 2024, and to this date, the matter has not yet made progress. The delays are attributed to the school management. The Department is concerned with the conduct of the school principal in relation to his apparent refusal to cooperate with the South African Police Service (SAPS). The Department views the case in a serious light and has sought to take action in the interest of all learners at the school.

“The Department has therefore taken a decision to withdraw the registration of Bergview College as a school in the province. The Department officials visited the school this morning to deliver the letter. The school representatives received the letter and signed to acknowledge receipt. This decision becomes effective within twenty-four (24) hours. The department will commence the process of placing the learners from Bergview College in other schools in the area. The Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of learners in all schools. The Department will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the safety of children becomes a priority.”

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to education donation

South Africans were grateful and praised the millionaire for her generous donation to the family:

A Mzansi lady donated R10k to Cwecwe and her family.

@Thandi Gqiba commented:

“I don’t know her, but man, may everything she does multiply. Bless the hand that gives.”

@IntombiyamaBhele NamaCwerha Vivi Sawula wrote:

“Please make her trend for this positive thing she has done and not only for the negative.”

@Siya Mathayi was impressed:

“For the right reason at last.”

@Nonhahna Nhahnas Wadzendza uThixo shared:

“May God bless you. You did well, Dzununu’s mom.”

@Busisiwe Jack said:

“What she did was beautiful.”

