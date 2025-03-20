South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has weighed in on the video of Sizwe Alakine (Reason) standing up for his girlfriend

A video of Reason defending his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne on the Piano Pulse Podcast went viral on social media

A video of Somizi addressing the drama sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some accusing him of clout chasing

Somizi Mhlongo has weighed in on a video of Reason defending his girlfriend. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty, reasonhd_/Instagram

Renowned media personality Somizi Mhlongo has hilariously weighed in on the drama involving musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason. The No Sleep rapper topped trending lists on social media after he pulled up on the Piano Pulse crew and fiercely defended his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne.

Somizi reacts to the Sizwe Alakine drama

South Africans have been buzzing after a clip of Reason going off on podcaster Thakgi Ledwaba and his crew over their unsavoury comments regarding his bae Gigi Lamayne. In a video shared by the entertainment blog MDNNews on the microblogging website X, Somizi joined the chat and reacted to the drama.

Somizi gave Sizwe Alakine the thumbs up for standing up for his woman.

“What Reason the artist did, please go check it out. I could watch it eight hundred thousand times. My heart is full. Wow,” Somizi said.

He hilariously asked for Reason’s Capitec account number offering to buy him the iconic Bells Whiskey. Somizi added that if his partner doesn’t defend him like how Reason defended Gigi Lamayne, then they can leave.

“Please find Reason. I want his Capitec account number. He deserves Bells. I want to buy him a Bells (whiskey) If my partner doesn’t defend me like Reason defended his partner, makahambe. Oh, he mopped the floor,” Somizi added.

Watch the video of Somizi below:

Netizens weigh in on Somizi's reaction

Netizens weighed in on Somizi’s reaction to the Sizwe Alakine drama. Several slammed Somizi for seeking relevance while some mentioned his drama with his estranged daughter Bahumi.

Here are some of the reactions:

@sewelankoana said:

“Always involving himself in everything.”

@Beast77108674 responded:

“After bells😭😭😭💔🤣🤣🤣He just wanna be relevant, where has he been anyway🤣🤣”

@revolutionZhere critiqued:

“He has Bahumi's Capitec account number and there is no money coming in.”

@MinisterMM23 suggested:

“If you see Somizi supporting you, then you must know you are wrong”

@sirchimex17 joked:

“Somizi ufuna kimarinate Sizwe 😂”

Nandos' takes playful jab at Reason

Meanwhile, Reason aka Sizwe Alakine has secured his place on the list of viral jokes fast food chain Nandos is infamous for.

Reason went viral after Nandos made a joke about his situation. Image: reasonhd

The restaurant's official X account joined the conversation surrounding Reason and his new boo Gigi Lamayne. The restaurant is known for making hilarious jokes and puns on trending topics, and joined in the fun.

"𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐞ne angisho? Now back to dinner, no beef today," they wrote and added a chicken emoji. They used a hilarious play on his name Sizwe Alakine and asked "We heard one another right?"

Fortunately, Reason understood that it was all jokes and reacted with a laughing emoji.

Gigi Lamayne reacts after her boyfriend Reason defends her

In a related development, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne reacted after her boyfriend Reason defended her against podcasters who compared her to his baby mama, Lootlove.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason's relationship hit the spotlight after Reason confronted podcast host Thakgi over remarks about Gigi's looks. Thakgi allegedly said Reason downgraded when he started dating Gigi after Lootlove.

