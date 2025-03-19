Popular fast food chain Nandos has joined the chat and made a hilarious joke about Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine drama

Just recently, the Rigourous rapper ambushed the Piano Pulse podcasters over their distasteful views involving his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne

The rapper has since responded to the viral advert and Mzansi chimed in with their varying opinions

Reason went viral after Nandos made a joke about his situation. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Ujola Nobani hitmaker Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine has scored his place on the list of viral jokes Nandos is infamous for.

Nandos' hilarious pun on Reason's viral video correcting podcasters

The popular fast food chain Nandos has done it again. The restaurant's official X account has joined the conversation surrounding Reason and his new boo Gigi Lamayne. The restaurant is known for making hilarious jokes and puns on trending topics, and this time the rapper topped the trends.

"𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐞ne angisho? Now back to dinner, no beef today," they wrote and added a chicken emoji. They used a hilarious play on his name Sizwe Alakine and asked "We heard one another right?"

Responding to the post, Reason laughed by adding a laughing emoji.

Reason defends his girl Gigi Lamayne

The ladies were more than impressed after the rapper ambushed the Piano Pulse podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba, Sfiso Ndlovu and Munaka Muthambi over their comments about his love life.

The rapper was in a relationship with radio host LootLove and they had twins. Now, the rapper has a new girlfriend Gigi Lamayne. The podcasters said Gigi was a downgrade and Reason took that very personally.

“At the end of the day, let it be known I am not the one,” the rapper said on social media.

As the show was being recorded, Reason asked the podcasters to come correct and told them to repeat and explain why they called Gigi a downgrade.

“You are so comfortable talking about me. You might as well talk about me while I am here," he said.

“Last week, Sfiso made a comment about Gigi being a downgrade. So ,I came here to understand what that conversation was about. What part of the game is this?" Sizwe asked.

He then said their views send the wrong message to women who look like Gigi and asked them who would be a better upgrade, Thuli Phongolo or Bonang Mathena.

"What gives anyone the right to call anyone a downgrade? How did you quantify that my current girlfriend is a downgrade from my ex?" he continued.

Sizwe defended Gigi saying she has multiple businesses and employs over 300 people, whereas LootLove is employed by a radio station.

“I am not dating someone because of their powerhouse. I am not dating someone because of what they have. I am in a relationship with somebody because I love them.” he continued.

Gigi Lamaybe reacts to Reason's outburst

In a previous report from Briefly News, Reason's outburst at a local podcast made Gigi Lamaybe gush over him.

The rapper gushed over her man on social media, as fans praised him for standing up for her.

Source: Briefly News