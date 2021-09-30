Nando’s Savage Moments: 5 Clapbacks That Are Hotter Than Their Chicken

Nando’s has gathered a large following on Twitter for more than its peri-peri chicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The fast food restaurant seemed to have hired a social media team that doesn’t lack sassiness, and those who dare to take on the Nando’s admin often gets grilled more than their chicken.

Nando’s has no chill when it comes to clapbacks on social media. Photo credit: NandosSA / Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News reported on several cases where Nando’s had South Africans laughing out loud with their fiery clapbacks.

We decided to take a look at some of Nando’s hits in 2021.

1. Nando's claps back at troll over rolls

One local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls. Despite many social networkers finding the tweet funny, some added salt to the wound and said the guy was badly assaulted with the rolls.

Nando's responded:

“Data ere Tsho! Halfway through a make-up tutorial, then you wanna blame our rolls? Wa re phaphela.”

2. Nando’s grills Jacob Zuma, uBaba’s fans aren’t happy

Fast-food giant Nando's may have taken things just a little too far after they released an ad that poked fun around Jacob Zuma and the Constitutional Court's recent ruling that he is sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

In their hilariously controversial ad, the restaurant pokes fun at Zuma's famous number reading blunder. In the caption, they also imply that many South Africans are happy about Zuma's "lockdown."

A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly," the post was captioned.

While some found the post funny, others weren’t too happy about Nando’s disrespecting the former president.

3. Nando’s responds to complaint with cheeky clapback

A South African customer is seemingly unhappy with what he bought at Nando's. The social media account holder alleges that the restaurant didn’t give him what he ordered.

Sipho Mlilo Dlamini posted a photo on Twitter, saying the meal he ordered didn’t have that spicy feel he usually gets and the food store didn’t waste time to respond to the tweet. In their response, the company challenges the client, suggesting that he finished his plate and he can’t complain now.

Mzansi social media users didn’t need an invite to join the conversation and it will seriously leave you laughing.

Take a look at Nando’s post below:

4. Nando’s cheeky reply to unsatisfied lady has Mzansi LOL

Nando's once again left social media as lit as ever after they roasted one of their customers who headed to Twitter to share the surprise she had when she purchased one of their meals and expected it to come with some chicken.

"@NandosSA I really thought that this meal comes with a piece of meat. Now I'm having pap and gravy for lunch. Very nice though," wrote @TNyashia.

To which the funny social media team of Nando's responded:

"Bathong, do you also buy polony thinking it comes le magwinya? Start with the meat next time @TNyashia."

5. Nando’s flaming hot clapback leaves Mzansi in a big Friday mood

In February, Nando’s clapback came swiftly after a young lady with the Twitter handle @UmiSays_ claimed she wasn't a fan of their food, except for one flavour.

"I’m not a Nando’s fan but that Mozam Paprika," she wrote.

Not long thereafter, the Nando's marketing team was on it and conjuring up the perfect response that left locals not only laughing out loud but promising that they will be visiting the restaurant shortly.

"Di qala so moes? Flirting nyana then jiki jiki you're within mjolo. We'll wait for you ausi. Swipe right into our DMs. We promise the talking stage won't last too long, we wanna send you you'll be a fan of!" they responded.

Quick facts about Nando’s

Nando’s was founded in 1987 by Robert Brozin and his friend Fernando Duarte in Johannesburg.

The restaurant quickly grew into a franchise and even opened up opportunities in the UK.

Prince Harry and Prince William love Nando’s

In 2018, England's future king revealed that he has tried Nando's food and enjoyed it.

He was reportedly introduced to the peri-peri chicken food by one of his detectives. Briefly News learned the Prince told Robbie Brozin‚ one of Nando's co-founders, that his police protection officer introduced him to Nando's, which he described as being 'very good'.

“This man here is your biggest fan‚ he’s introduced me to Nando’s. It's very good. He should buy a stake in Nando’s,” the Prince said at a Commonwealth Heads of Government event in London, pointing to his body guard.

In 2019, it was reported that Prince Harry loved the fast food outlet’s dishes.

According to News24, at the time Prince Harry spent over R430 and ordered a lemon and herb pitta with extra cheese and a side of creamy mash, with a double chicken wrap and chips.

Other famous people who eat at Nando’s include David Beckham and Tinchy Stryder, according to The Guardian.

Throwback Nando’s ad hits the spot on SA traffic cops and bribery

It is not just Nando’s tweets that are funny, the restaurant also fires shots with their advertisements. Briefly News previously reported a social media user shared a throwback ad made by Nando's South Africa and it still serves the good-good. These guys have been doing the thing for years and their content has only gotten spicier, just like their chicken.

Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared an old clip in which Nando’s grilled Mzansi traffic police. If someone says they bought a traffic cop lunch just to be kind, we all know the real reason behind it.

In the clip, it shows a man being pulled over with an expired licence. In a roundabout way, the cop lets the man know that some lunch might make the issue go away, lol. Every South African knows this far too well!

Source: Briefly.co.za