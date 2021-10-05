Cassper Nyovest and DJ Shimza had a lot to say about the global social media outage that stopped peeps dead in their tracks

Shimza was impressed by how well WhatsApp worked but Cassper feels the old school BBM was a lot better

Fans were left reminiscing over their days on BBM and even MXIT, however, WhatsApp is definitely where it is at, now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Shimza had a young discussion regarding the global social media outage that sent many into a panic.

Cassper Nyovest was liking the fact that WhatsApp was down as he is not a fan of the platform, claims BBM was better. Image: @casspernyoves

Source: Instagram

Shimza took to Twitter, the only working platform at the time, to comment on how reliant we all are on the platforms, especially WhatsApp.

Shimza said:

“It’s crazy how much we rely on WhatsApp for communication, whoever came up with that app is genius.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing Shimza’s post, Cassper jumped on in and made it known that he is not a fan of the platform, thinks the old school BBM was way better lol. Cass showing his age!

Cassper posted:

“Ene the way I never liked that shit. I thought BBM was the sh*t.”

Seeing Cassper’s response, peeps took to the comment section to reminisce on their days using BBM and to defend the much more advanced platform WhatsApp. Life was definitely a lot quieter and shade-free before social media.

See comments below:

@Rorisan79035432 threw it waaaaaaay back:

“Let’s go back to MXIT ”

@ManaseMol had a good laugh:

“I was forced by a friend to download WhatsApp back then and nna ke ganella mo BBM”

@itsKhutsoR94 agrees:

“Same here. When you play music everyone can see which track you are playing ”

@IrvinMackenzie2 had their reservations:

@McNificen does not think Zuckerberg would appreciate Cass’ post lol:

Mark Zuckerberg loses a whopping $7 billion as a result of social media outage

Facebook tycoon Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was stressing while the rest of the world had some peace and quiet during the several hours that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down, reported Briefly News.

The outage smacked Zuckerberg so hard to it saw him falling from his place as the fifth richest person in the world, reported The Citizen. Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by nearly $7 billion in just a few hours.

Ironically, Facebook took to Twitter to announce that it was aware of the problem and was working to resolve it. People all over the world were in utter panic as their favourite platforms were not operational for much longer than they would have liked.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Source: Briefly.co.za