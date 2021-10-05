Mark Zuckerberg Loses a Whopping $7 Billion as a Result of Social Media Outage

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg’s heart shot into his throat as he saw billions flying out the window while Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down

It has been reported that Zuckerberg lost as much as $7 billion in just the few hours that the platforms were down

Thankfully all the platforms are back up and Zuckerberg is slowly regaining his fortunes from the billions of users

Facebook tycoon Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was stressing while the rest of the world had some peace and quiet during the several hours that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

Mark Zuckerberg has lost his position as the 5th most richest person in the world amid the global outage of social media giants, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Image: @zuck

Source: Instagram

The outage smacked Zuckerberg so hard to it saw him falling from his place as the fifth richest person in the world, reported The Citizen. Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by nearly $7 billion in just a few hours.

Ironically, Facebook took to Twitter to announce that it was aware of the problem and was working to resolve it. People all over the world were in utter panic as their favourite platforms were not operational for much longer than they would have liked.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Thankfully the platforms are back up and the world of social media is spinning once again. What exactly happened has not been explained, but we are sure Zuckerberg will make sure that it never does again.

