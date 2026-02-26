The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has revealed that some of the men who were in Donbas in Ukraine have died

The South African government has been working with the Russian government to repatriate the men who were trapped in the war-torn region

The deaths came after the government received a few of the men who successfully returned to the country and were handed over to police custody

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The government confirmed that South Africans perished in Donbas, Ukraine. Image: Thales Antonio

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has revealed that some of the men who fought in Donbas, Ukraine, have died.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the announcement of the two men who died was made on 26 February 2026, one day after 11 of the men who were lured to fight for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war returned to the country. The identities of the men were not revealed. Addressing the media, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said that not every South African fighting for Russia was lured.

Lamola told SABC News that there are other South Africans that the government has since discovered were part of the process, some of whom have died. Lamola added that the government was "notified by the Russian embassy" of two men who had died, he said, who had been "part of another recruitment drive or another scheme".

View the announcement tweet on X here:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News