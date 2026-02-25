The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, delivered the 2026 Budget Speech at Parliament on 25 February 2026

The minister noted that there would be a boost for the Border Management Authority to tackle illegal immigration effectively

The South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service will be given extra funds for crime prevention operations

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, announced funding boosts for the SANDF and BMA. Image: Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE – The country’s peace and security are set to get a major boost thanks to the 2026 Budget.

The budget was delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Parliament on 25 February 2026. With the country’s defence force and the issue of illegal immigrants in the headlines of late, the minister noted that extra funds would be poured into the country’s security.

Border Management Authority and SANDF to get a boost

During his speech, the Minister of Finance stated that the Border Management Authority (BMA) would be allocated an additional R990 million. This increase is aimed at strengthening border management, improving enforcement and addressing illegal immigration. Illegal immigration has been a hot topic after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released a damming report detailing systemic corruption and failure within the country’s immigration and border control systems.

It’s not just the BMA that is set to get a boost.

The minister announced that the budget for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be increasing from R268.2 billion to R291.2 billion. The minister also stated that another R2.7 billion was being added to defence over the medium term to improve operations, which would include the South African Air Force's capability.

Another R1 billion will be allocated to the South African Police Service (SAPS), and R1 billion will also be allocated to the SANDF for crime prevention operations. The SANDF have been deployed to assist the SAPS in tackling organised crime in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape. The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026.

