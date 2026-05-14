Parliament has discovered that the Department of Correctional Services spent exorbitant amounts on items like gravy and oil

Several officials are facing disciplinary action, while investigations are underway into others who are suspected of colluding with suppliers

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the prices, sharing amusement and amazement with the price of oil in particular

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The Department of Correctional Services was billed over R700 per litre for cooking oil. Images: Wikus de Wet/ Stefan Nita / 500px

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans are in disbelief after news broke of a food price inflation scandal within the Department of Correctional Services.

Parliament has discovered that the department was paying exorbitant amounts for items like gravy and cooking oil as part of a five-year food supply contract.

Oil bought for more than 24 times its cost price

During Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services sitting on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, it was revealed that the department was paying more than R3,700 for gravy powder, which cost approximately R900 in bulk. The biggest shock was cooking oil, which was billed at more than R700 a litre of oil, despite it having a market price of R29.

The exorbitant prices were part of a five-year contract, which was cancelled after concerns over the inflated pricing and procurement irregularities. A new pricing structure will come into effect from July 2026.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services uncovered the exorbitant pricing during a sitting. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Portfolio Committee calls for accountability

Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Kgomotso Ramolobeng, warned that accountability must follow, saying that the revelations pointed to systemic weaknesses within the department’s procurement systems.

Committee members questioned how the costs were approved and passed through internal financial controls without anyone flagging the discrepancies between the supplier’s pricing and retail prices.

The committee did hear that several officials are already facing disciplinary action, while investigations are underway into others who are suspected of colluding with the suppliers.

South Africans are amazed by the prices

Social media users weighed in on the exorbitant prices, sharing hilarious reactions to it.

Gerri Ellis said:

"That is literally being on the gravy train on another level.”

Caygee Ican McGiddy stated:

"If they need oil, I'm happy to donate wors fat every Monday after my braais for half that price."

Richard Scallan pondered:

"I wonder how much the KFC Streetwise 2 costs there.”

PapaKelebogile Mphaludi Motsogi stated:

"The Gravy train keeps giving."

Prince Madropss asked:

"Hook me up with a plug for that one litre of cooking oil that costs R29."

Dumz asked:

"How do you charge R726.57 for one litre of oil?

Styles Creed stated:

"Woolworths ain't got nothing on you guys.”

Damian Da Silva asked:

"Yoh, were they shopping at Woolworths?"

Selvin Naidoo suggested:

“They were buying from an MP’s cousin."

Other stories about prices of items being inflated

Briefly News reported on other stories where the prices of items were overly inflated.

Source: Briefly News