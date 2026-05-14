A Nigerian woman went viral after supporting South Africans protesting against illegal immigrants

She argued that countries have the right to deport people whose visas have expired

Her comments come amid ongoing immigration debates and movements like March and March in South Africa

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A content creator from Nigeria has gone viral after sharing why she believes South Africans have the right to protest against illegal immigrants. Her video touched on visas, deportation laws and the growing frustration many citizens have expressed about pressure on public resources.

The picture on the left showed the Nigerian content creator vlogging. Image: @african_storyteller

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman under the username @african_storyteller has gone viral after publicly supporting South Africans protesting against illegal foreigners in the country. The video, posted on 13 May 2026 from Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria, quickly drew attention online because of the sensitive and ongoing immigration debates in South Africa.

The woman explained that every country has immigration laws that visitors are expected to follow. She said people travelling abroad usually apply for visas that clearly state the reason and duration of their stay. According to her, once a visa expires, the host country has the legal right to deport that individual if they remain in the country illegally.

The woman further argued that citizens also have the right to protest if they feel their government is failing to address concerns around undocumented immigration. She said South Africans who believe illegal immigration is putting pressure on infrastructure, jobs and public services are entitled to voice those frustrations peacefully.

Movements call for stricter border control and law enforcement

User @african_storyteller's comments come as immigration remains one of the most debated issues in South Africa. In recent years, several groups and activists have organised demonstrations demanding stricter border control and stronger action against undocumented foreigners.

One of the movements that has gained national attention is March and March, led by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. The movement has organised demonstrations and public campaigns calling for the enforcement of immigration laws and tighter control of illegal migration into South Africa.

Supporters of such movements argue that undocumented immigration places a strain on healthcare systems, schools, housing and employment opportunities, particularly in struggling communities. South Africa continues to host large numbers of migrants from neighbouring African countries, many seeking work and economic opportunities.

The visual on the left showed the Nigerian content creator sharing her thoughts of South Africans protesting against illegal immigrants. Image: @african_storyteller

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi share their thoughts on deportation

Maria Malatji wrote:

"Thank you, thank you for your understanding, my sister. ♥️♥️♥️"

Nelly SA commented:

"I love you bigtime, my sister."

Mamikie added:

"Thank you, our sister from another mother, sending you love from SA. Your maturity is highly articulated, my darling. 🙏"

Zakhelebass013gp wrote:

"Much appreciated for understanding my sister. God bless you for your wisdom."

Simphiwegwala shared:

"I love you, my darling. 🥰"

Masweety demelaic:

"Thank you very much, my darling."

Debs:

"Thank you, sister, from South Africa."

Thenji Rahube said:

"Thank you so much for being truthful. Especially for mentioning that there's no violence. May God bless you abundantly. In the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Simelane:

"Thank you sister. You are the one we welcome 24/7 in SA."

Ohtes Peace commented:

"You are beautiful and have a beautiful brain."

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

A video on TikTok shows Ghanaian people who took to the streets in their country to address the problems of illegal immigration.

Residents who joined the anti-illegal immigration march to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026 accused foreign nationals of having a sense of entitlement.

KwaZulu-Natal mayor issues warning to foreign nationals, saying that their time in the Estcourt area was over after Easter.

Source: Briefly News