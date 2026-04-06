KwaZulu-Natal mayor issues warning to foreign nationals, saying that their time in the Estcourt area was over after Easter

The mayor's comments come shortly after the violent protests in KuGompo City, which were sparked after the coronation of a Nigerian king

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the mayor's comments, sharing mixed reactions to his stance

KZN Mayor Mduduzi Myeza warned illegal immigrants that their time in the area was over. Image: Mayor Mduduzi Myeza

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – As the country continues to grapple with the issue of undocumented foreign nationals, one Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mayor has had enough.

Mduduzi Myeza, the mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in Estcourt, has warned illegal immigrants that their time in the area was up.

Myeza shared the warning on social media, vowing to take action once the Easter holidays were over.

Mayor’s warning to foreign nationals

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, 2 April 2026, the mayor warned that ‘their time was up’. He also said that he received information that illegal immigrants were refusing to leave, to which he replied that ‘we would see who had the last word’.

He also urged business owners not to rent out their properties to illegal immigrants.

“Those people owning the buildings, particularly in town, must stop giving the illegal foreigners buildings,” he said.

The mayor’s comments come on the back of KuGompo City protests

The mayor’s comments come as the violent KuGompo City protests still dominate headlines.

The originally peaceful protests began after social media videos surfaced showing the coronation of a Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape. The march against the installation of a foreign national as king in KuGompo City turned violent after a South African was stabbed by a foreign national.

Cars were torched, shops looted, and other vehicles were stoned as angry protestors retaliated. Nigerians have also asked their citizens in the area to lie low following the protests.

Mayor’s post sparks mixed reactions

While the mayor’s original post drew praise, social media users were left divided once other publications reported on what he said. Some South Africans agreed with his stance, but others saw it as cheap electioneering.

Kasi Clever said:

“Elections are around the corner. Every party wants to cash in on the xenophobes, knowing that it’s a Home Affairs issue, with nothing much to do with municipalities.”

Pat Mamaduna Ndleleni exclaimed:

“That is patriotism. Well done, Mr Mayor.”

@Tankiso6nhk agreed:

“That mayor is an unsung South African hero. May mayors like this multiply.”

Khaya Gabachev Vellem stated:

“We support the mayor. It’s high time.”

James Bucanayandi said:

“You make me laugh at you. Solve the problem of water first, and they will support you.”

Ndlondlo Ndabayithethwa agreed:

“In the meantime, communities don't have water and electricity. Roads are in a bad state.”

Tichaona Garai stated:

“In May, people are voting. Don't be bribed. He has been in office for so long, and he is now voicing concerns because by-elections are closing in.”

Joe Nathi agreed:

“Because of elections only.”

Helen Zille says illegal immigrants should be arrrested

In a related article, Briefly News also reported that Helen Zille recently vocalised her stance on illegal immigration in the country.

The Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate said that illegal immigrants must be subjected to the full might of the law.

The comment section was abuzz with netizens accusing her of trying to score election points ahead of the Local Government Elections.

Source: Briefly News