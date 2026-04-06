KwaZulu-Natal Mayor Warns Illegal Immigrants Their Time Is Up, Leaving South Africans Divided
- KwaZulu-Natal mayor issues warning to foreign nationals, saying that their time in the Estcourt area was over after Easter
- The mayor's comments come shortly after the violent protests in KuGompo City, which were sparked after the coronation of a Nigerian king
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the mayor's comments, sharing mixed reactions to his stance
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
KWAZULU-NATAL – As the country continues to grapple with the issue of undocumented foreign nationals, one Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mayor has had enough.
Mduduzi Myeza, the mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in Estcourt, has warned illegal immigrants that their time in the area was up.
Myeza shared the warning on social media, vowing to take action once the Easter holidays were over.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mayor’s warning to foreign nationals
Taking to Facebook on Thursday, 2 April 2026, the mayor warned that ‘their time was up’. He also said that he received information that illegal immigrants were refusing to leave, to which he replied that ‘we would see who had the last word’.
He also urged business owners not to rent out their properties to illegal immigrants.
“Those people owning the buildings, particularly in town, must stop giving the illegal foreigners buildings,” he said.
The mayor’s comments come on the back of KuGompo City protests
The mayor’s comments come as the violent KuGompo City protests still dominate headlines.
The originally peaceful protests began after social media videos surfaced showing the coronation of a Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape. The march against the installation of a foreign national as king in KuGompo City turned violent after a South African was stabbed by a foreign national.
Cars were torched, shops looted, and other vehicles were stoned as angry protestors retaliated. Nigerians have also asked their citizens in the area to lie low following the protests.
Mayor’s post sparks mixed reactions
While the mayor’s original post drew praise, social media users were left divided once other publications reported on what he said. Some South Africans agreed with his stance, but others saw it as cheap electioneering.
Kasi Clever said:
“Elections are around the corner. Every party wants to cash in on the xenophobes, knowing that it’s a Home Affairs issue, with nothing much to do with municipalities.”
Pat Mamaduna Ndleleni exclaimed:
“That is patriotism. Well done, Mr Mayor.”
@Tankiso6nhk agreed:
“That mayor is an unsung South African hero. May mayors like this multiply.”
Khaya Gabachev Vellem stated:
“We support the mayor. It’s high time.”
James Bucanayandi said:
“You make me laugh at you. Solve the problem of water first, and they will support you.”
Ndlondlo Ndabayithethwa agreed:
“In the meantime, communities don't have water and electricity. Roads are in a bad state.”
Tichaona Garai stated:
“In May, people are voting. Don't be bribed. He has been in office for so long, and he is now voicing concerns because by-elections are closing in.”
Joe Nathi agreed:
“Because of elections only.”
Helen Zille says illegal immigrants should be arrrested
In a related article, Briefly News also reported that Helen Zille recently vocalised her stance on illegal immigration in the country.
The Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate said that illegal immigrants must be subjected to the full might of the law.
The comment section was abuzz with netizens accusing her of trying to score election points ahead of the Local Government Elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za