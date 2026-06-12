KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has issued a warning to protesters who are engaging in anti-illegal immigration demonstrations

Ntuli also engaged with the United Nations Human Rights Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) over the situation in South Africa

Demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals, which have been held across several parts of the country, were sparked in KwaZulu-Natal

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged anti-illegal immigration protesters to guard against criminal elements. Image: Thami Ntuli

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Thamsanqa Ntuli has warned those protesting against illegal immigrants to be wary of criminal elements who try to hijack their causes.

Ntuli, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, made the comments as demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals continue across his province and other parts of the country.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, there have been some incidents of violence and even looting. This has fuelled claims that there were xenophobic attacks in South Africa, allegations that the government and civil society organisations have rejected.

Ntuli meets with the United Nations Human Rights Commission

Speaking to the media on Thursday, 11 June 2026, the premier indicated that he had met with the United Nations Human Rights Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) as well as the High Commissioners of Pakistan and Mozambique.

He said that the UN Human Rights Commissioner requested a meeting to express concerns over the recent protests.

Discussing the outcomes of the meeting, the premier said that while raising concerns about illegal immigrants was valid, protesters needed to be wary of criminal elements.

“To register frustrations and concerns about undocumented foreign nationals is a right thing to do.

"But ensure that you don’t allow criminal elements to hijack a very important platform to encourage a programme of action by the government that will deliver a turnaround regarding the challenges posed by undocumented foreign nationals,” he said.

Numerous demonstrations against illegal immigrants have been held across the country. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

When did the demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals begin?

While frustrations with undocumented foreign nationals have been bubbling over the surface for years, things boiled over in Durban in July 2025.

Members of March and March stationed themselves outside of some medical facilities in the province, manually checking the identification of patients and turning away foreign nationals.

Tension then escalated at Addington Primary School, where civic organisations, flanked by political parties, protested. The protesters alleged that the school was prioritising immigrant learners over South African children, claiming that many local children could not be placed at the school as a result.

Demonstrations have since spread to all parts of the country, and March and March has given undocumented foreigners until 30 June to leave the country. The governments of several African countries have already begun to repatriate their citizens over fears for their safety ahead of the deadline.

Stories about African governments evacuating their citizens

Briefly News has covered several stories of other African nations repatriating their citizens.

The Ghanaian government welcomed the 300 citizens who arrived in Accra after leaving South Africa.

The Malawian government organised a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa.

The Border Management Authority confirmed that 933 Mozambican nationals departed the country on 3 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News