'Where Is My Son?' Mother's Plea After Teen Vanishes at Initiation School
- Kgomotso Dibetso went missing in June 2026 from Bra Happy Initiation School in Mabopane, Tshwane, where he was enrolled as an initiate
- His younger brother returned from the mountains on 18 July without him, leaving the family shattered and without answers
- Their mother Pauline Raphetane suspects the initiation school owner is hiding the truth about her son's whereabouts
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GAUTENG - A Tshwane family is desperate for answers after a 16-year-old boy vanished from an initiation school and his younger brother came home from the mountains without him.
Kgomotso Dibetso went missing in June 2026 while attending Bra Happy Initiation School in Mabopane, Tshwane. He and his 14-year-old brother had both enrolled at the school on 1 May 2026. The family had been excitedly planning a celebration to welcome both boys home. That celebration never happened.
On Saturday, 18 July, the younger brother emerged from the mountains after spending more than two months at the school. He arrived home without Kgomotso and, according to the family, has barely spoken a word since his return.
Family blames initiation school owner
Kgomotso's mother, Pauline Raphetane, 34, a practising sangoma, said the family received no communication from the initiation school about her son's disappearance. She is pointing fingers directly at the school's owner, known as Bra Happy.
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"This is ridiculous. No one from the initiation school told us about the developments. What angers us is that my little boy came home alone without the initiation school owner," she said.
The family suspect that he knows more about the whereabouts of their son.
"He is hiding the truth from us," Pauline added.
She made clear that the family will not let the matter rest.
"Happy mustn't think this is over. We will never forgive him for the pain he has caused to the family," she said.
The heartbreak was compounded when Pauline revealed that her younger son, upon arriving home, immediately asked where his brother was. He was told Kgomotso had not come back yet.
Reports indicate that a baboon has been blamed for the boy's mysterious disappearance, though the family has not publicly accepted that explanation.
3 articles on intitation
- Briefly News reported that at least 35 initiates have died since the 2026 winter initiation season began, with Mpumalanga recording the highest toll of 17 deaths.
- A video captured young Phogolo stepping out of a black helicopter at his traditional welcome ceremony. Phogolo completed Koma, the sacred Sepedi rite of passage where boys enter the mountains and emerge as men.
- A short clip showing initiates returning from koma brought cultural tradition into the social media spotlight
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za