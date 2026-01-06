A short clip showing initiates returning from koma brought cultural tradition into the social media spotlight

The video offered a rare public glimpse into a rite of passage that still holds deep meaning in many communities

By sharing the moment online, the post reignited discussion about identity, respect, and cultural pride in South Africa

A single song, the scent of red clay, and a powerful moment sparked a conversation among South Africans about tradition in our fast-moving, digital world.

The image on the right showed the man who probably owns the initiation school. Image: @maybe09981

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @maybe09981 on 5 January 2026 at an unknown place has sparked widespread conversation after showing young men returning from initiation school, also known as koma. The clip captures the initiates singing together, their bodies covered in red traditional medicine, shortly after coming down from the mountain where the rite of passage takes place. The video was shared on TikTok, offering a glimpse into a deeply rooted cultural practice that marks the transition from boyhood to manhood in many South African communities.

Initiation schools have long been a sensitive but important part of cultural identity across different provinces in South Africa. While traditionally private, these rituals are increasingly finding their way onto social media, especially as younger generations document moments that matter to them. For many families, initiation remains a moment of pride, discipline, and teaching values that go beyond the ceremony itself.

Tradition, identity and modern visibility

The video gained traction because it showed a side of initiation that many people rarely see. The singing, the unity, and the visible emotion resonated with viewers who recognised the significance of the moment. It also reached audiences outside those communities, sparking curiosity and renewed discussion about cultural practices that still shape modern South African life.

The response to user @maybe09981’s video reflected a mix of respect, interest, and reflection. Many viewers saw the clip as a reminder of the importance of tradition, while others appreciated the chance to learn more about a practice often misunderstood or spoken about quietly.

The screenshot captured the celebratory moment of koma, also known as initiation school. Image: Image: @maybe09981

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

T blah wrote:

"Habo ntate ke bone Panado. 😭💔🚶"

Butana Alfred Lethoba wrote:

"Masepa fela mona ebe ke ho kae?"

Amahlubi egqeberha 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Table for 19 nizenenye. 😭"

General_D wrote:

"So, these days Seba dula tafoleng nah. 🤣"

Mamagontse wrote:

"Makoloane ba dutsi tafoleng. 🤣🤣 Qala ho e bona ena."

Leratomofokeng217 wrote:

"I think they are trying to tell us ntse banwa di Panado. 🤣"

Ntate Lereng wrote:

"Le ntshwarisa hlooho ebile ke batla panado. 😂😂"

Rakgadi Mantho wrote:

"Ba bina le toti. 😂😂"

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about initiations

The death toll in this year’s summer initiation season has risen to 41, with authorities urging parents to ensure their sons’ safety.

A man had South Africans online laughing after sharing a comedic skit about initiation school secrets, prompting reactions.

A 19-year-old boy was found dead after allegedly being taken to an initiation school in North West, leaving Mzansi outraged.

Source: Briefly News