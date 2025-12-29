Matric Student Found Dead After Alleged Forced Initiation in North West
- A 19-year-old was found dead after allegedly being taken to an initiation school in North West
- The family said that Onalenna Booi went missing shortly after completing his final exams
- The school principal noted that his attitude and behaviour had improved significantly
MAFIKENG, NORTH WEST - A matric learner from Tiego Tawana Secondary School in Dithakang village near Mafikeng in the North West has died after allegedly being forcibly taken to an initiation school.
Forcibly taken to an initiation school
According to TimesLive, the family said that 19-year-old Onalenna Booi went missing shortly after completing his final exams in late November 2025. After reporting his disappearance to the police, he was later found dead.
School principal Pogiso Tshipo said the news had left the school community deeply saddened. He added that Booi was expected to achieve a bachelor’s pass. He described the learner as hardworking and determined. The principal noted that his attitude and behaviour had improved significantly in his matric year.
Tshipo said Booi had shown a strong commitment to his studies and appeared motivated to succeed academically. This makes his death a devastating loss for both the school and his family.
Similar stories about initiation school
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs reported that 36 initiation-related deaths have occurred across the country this summer. The fatalities include 20 in the Eastern Cape, 13 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, and one in the North West. The department noted that most of the deaths were linked to poor hygiene, dehydration, and negligence. The initiation process for young boys, which includes circumcision and takes place in secluded camps, carries inherent risks if not properly supervised.
In a separate incident, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape family was left in distress after their 20-year-old son went missing from his initiation hut in Madizeni village, Ngcobo. Tomase Koni reportedly disappeared on 14 December 2025, adding to concerns during an initiation season already marked by multiple deaths. According to his aunt, Nonkumbulelo Koni, he had left his hut to relieve himself, accompanied by another initiate and an ikhankatha (traditional nurse).
Velenkosini Hlabisa raised concerns over deaths during the current initiation season in the Eastern Cape. In a statement issued on 4 December 2025, he noted that five initiates had already died. Hlabisa explained that the season, which runs from late November to the end of January 2026, involves hundreds of young men taking part in a traditional rite of passage meant to prepare them for adulthood.
A 12-year-old boy from Limpopo died during the winter initiation season in July 2025. Reports indicate that he passed away in a Gauteng hospital on 9 July 2025 after sustaining injuries in a fire at an initiation school outside Tzaneen. His death was the second fatality in the province since the season began on 23 June 2025.
Source: Briefly News
