A 19-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death after allegedly greeting members of a local gang

Police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder

Officers tracked the suspects to Bophelong in Turflaagte, where they were found hiding

FREE STATE - A 19-year-old man from Freedom Square, an informal settlement outside Bloemfontein, was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a gang-related incident sparked by a misunderstood greeting.

Approached by members of a local gang

Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects following the killing. According to a police statement, the teenager had been standing outside his home when he was approached by members of a local gang. The suspects allegedly greeted him using a gang-specific gesture, and when he responded, they reportedly interpreted his reply as a sign that he was linked to a rival gang.

The situation allegedly escalated, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times. Members of the Kagisanong police and emergency medical services responded to the scene, but the teenager was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Mangaung District Operational Command Centre. Acting on intelligence-led information, police later traced the suspects to Bophelong in Turflaagte, where they were found in hiding. Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, while investigations into the incident continue.

