Students at a school in Pretoria East are receiving counselling after a learner was stabbed to death

This comes after a Grade 12 learner from another school allegedly attacked and stabbed a Grade 11 learner

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, after school when the learner was busy boarding their school transport

Pupils at a school in Pretoria East are left shaken after witnessing a horrific attack on a fellow learner. The students are receiving psychosocial support after a Grade 12 learner from another school attacked and stabbed a Grade 11 learner from the Lesedi Secondary School.

Lethabo Mokonyane was stabbed to death by another learner in full view of his fellow learners. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the learner?

On Tuesday, 17 June 2025, a Grade 11 learner, Lethabo Mokonyane, from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East was stabbed to death by another learner in full view of his fellow learners.

It is alleged that the suspect did not attend school on the day of the incident. After hours, the suspect arrived at the school while pupils were boarding their school transport. The suspect, a Grade 12 learner from a different school, attacked and stabbed the victim three times, once in the back, chest and stomach.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mokonyane was rushed to Lethabong Healthcare Clinic in a police van but was declared dead on arrival. It is alleged that the incident stems from an argument the two pupils had a few months ago.

Students to get counselling

The Gauteng education department confirmed that a team of psychologists and a School Safety Unit are deployed to Lesedi Secondary. This is to provide psychosocial support to students and teachers and also to employ safety measures at the school.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the South African Police Service. The department said that it is committed to creating a safe environment for all students and teachers and said that such actions will face severe consequences.

The department described the incident as a senseless act of violence. It said that no learner should lose their life in such a manner while trying to get an education. The department condemned the act of violence and offered its condolences to the family of the Grade 11 learner. It said that school is a safe space intended for learning and that violence will not be tolerated.

The Gauteng education department confirmed that a team of psychologists and a School Safety Unit are deployed to Lesedi Secondary. Image: CarolBoitumelo/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions regarding the brutal attack on the Grade 11 learner.

@all4him1000 said:

"When they end up looking like celebrities what do you expect?"

@GriffinForGold said:

"It is because the tone from the top aka politicians call for violence and murder and there is no repercussions for them that is why the kids do this."

@Mat4days said:

"It's a mess, non is dealing with the learners' behaviour, coz PRINCIPALS don't want a low enrollment of learner. Bullying in many cases is reoccurring and nothing is done about it. The constitution says no one should be deprived of their right to education."

@CrotsRichelle said:

"Will the EFF march I wonder?"

@AloisiusA said:

"I can't believe this, did this happen in SA."

@munkey_see said:

"What an unnecessary loss of a young life. I wonder if there will be any protests. I guess not."

11 learners killed in crash

In another report, Briefly News stated that 11 Students of Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig were killed on Wednesday, the 10th of May.

Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, visited Rocklands to pay her condolences to the families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News