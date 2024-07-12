11 Students of Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig were killed on Wednesday, the 10th of May

Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, visited Rocklands today to pay her condolences

“I want to also assure you that you have my full support. The team that I lead the Department of Basic Education is with you.”, said Gwarube

CARLETONVILLE- Tragedy struck the community of Carltonville as a mini-bus taxi was rammed into by a Ford Ranger bakkie, killing students from two local Primary Schools.

Rocklands Primary School was the venue of the Minister’s visit, where 10 of the learners killed attended school.

Minister Gwarube responses to tragedy

“We really need to afford them the opportunity to come to terms with this loss”, is the words echoed by Minister Gwarube.

Earlier in the week, Minister Gwarube had this to say about this tragic incident:

“The loss of loved ones is never easy. The loss is markedly acute when it is our children that we have to bury. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the parents of the children. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping that healing and grace locate you. We also wish the learners who were hurt in the accident a full and speedy recovery,”

The 12th fallen person was the driver of the school transportation. Seven students had been rushed to hospital.

Fellow Ministers and MECs had also visited the area over the past few days.

Matome Chiloane advice to parents

Gauteng MEC of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, spoke of the condition of these vehicles. He further reiterated that parents should have an agreement with the vehicle’s service provider and inspect the condition and the number of kids taking their children to school.

4 Cousins Among 12 Killed in Carletonville Horror Crash

A family is mourning four children who are related as cousins. Two were brothers and two were sisters, who died in Wednesday’s Gauteng horror crash. The deaths totalled 12 deaths after authorities revised the number from the earlier reported figure of 13.

Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.

