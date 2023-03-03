A lucky man from Mpumalanga has become an overnight multimillionaire after winning the National Lotto

The man bagged an impressive R10 million jackpot which he plans to use to pay off his debt and help out his family

Ithuba National Lottery is looking for another winner from the Eastern Cape who bagged R3 million

MBOMBELA - A 40-year-old man from Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has struck gold by winning over R10 million in the Lotto jackpot draw on 28 January.

The big winner will not let his new multimillionaire status go to his head and has responsible plans for his winnings.

Mpumalanga Lotto winner has responsible plans for his jackpot prize

First and foremost, the man has vowed to keep his newfound wealth secret from most of his family. But never the miser, the man said he would help his family out financially as and when the need arises.

The 40-year-old jackpot winner also indicated he would use his winnings to pay off his debts. Even though the Mpumalanga man now has millions to his name, it doesn't mean much will change.

The man, who works in the security sector, will not give up his job just because he is a millionaire, TimesLIVE reported.

The Mpumalanga jackpot winner has a lucky streak because this is not the first time cash through the National Lottery jackpot. The man previously bagged R84 000 in one of the Sportsstakegames.

Ithuba search for R3m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot winner in Mthatha

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, Ithuba National Lottery is hunting for a lucky individual who won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot on Saturday, 25 February.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased at a Super Spar and Tops Savoy in Mthatha. The organisation has encouraged the winner to come forward, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans weighed in on the R10m Lotto jackpot winner from Mbombela

This is how citizens reacted to the jackpot winner:

@Jason_Flye claimed

"Watch him blow it."

@Tebogo00378905 celebrated:

"Congratulations."

@Jacobsz_swazi exclaimed:

"Yiiii he had a lot of debts!"

@Whipped_Crim_54 complained:

"Debt collectors be having us in a chokehold I beg."

Lucky Solomon joked:

"He must remember to pay me too lol"

Michael M Sandile Sibiya marveled:

"Wow, we have a winner from Mbombela, mmmmm..."

