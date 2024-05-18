Doja Cat recently updated her details on Twitter aka X, and she gave a brutal description of her father Dumisani Dlamini

The Woman hitmaker wrote a new bio, and it mentioned her estranged father Dumisani Dlamini, in a negative light

Netizens had a lot to say since Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor who was in the iconic Sarafina!

Doja Cat was trending on X after changing her bio on X. Many people were interested since she mentioned her father and how she sees him.

Doja Cat mentioned her dad Dumisani Dlamini in a brutal bio on X.

Doja Cat is a well-known entertainer, and so is her dad, actor Dumisani Dlamini. The rapper's new bio on X made it clear how she feels about her father.

Doja Cat roasts dad Dumisani Dlamini

Fans noticed that Doja Cat updated her bio on X. The rapper referenced her father Dumisani and wrote:

"My dads a deadbeat but I did well."

SA floored by Doja Cat's new bio

Many people were interested in Doja's latest update on social media. Peeps appreciated her sense of humour about having an absent father.

@NMzozoyane said:

"Askies Zandile."

@ElriReit commented:

"South African men are embarrassing."

@NeliMsomi noted:

"A South African story!"

@faketonichilds added:

"Living the true South Sfrican experience without ever stepping foot in the country."

@ThembaGwejela remarked:

"Quintessential South African."

@AmiJaneD wondered:

"Still don't understand why they've never met, as she speaks so well of him in interviews until the part about her actually meeting him. Hopefully they don't leave it until it's too late, but all her decision now."

@uncle_angee was upset:

"Deadbeat South African fathers? They will pay!"

Doja Cat speaks about her father Dumisani Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat opened up about her non-existent relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini. The Kiss Me More hitmaker revealed that she has never met her father despite their popularity, appearing to express an interest in getting to know him.

In her successful, decade-long career in the music industry, Doja Cat has grown a large fan base of supporters who have grown to appreciate her unorthodox creativity and got to know some details about her life.

One such detail is her relationship with South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, who is Doja's father and one of the star actors in Sarafina.

