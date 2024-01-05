Dumisani Dlamini fondly remembered the late legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema

Dlamini, known for his role as Crocodile in the iconic film Sarafina! , credited Ngema for introducing him to the spotlight

The star also praised Ngema's wisdom, particularly emphasising the playwright's advice to conquer fear

Veteran South African actor Dumiasni Dlamini has remembered the late legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema who passed away in a car crash on 27 December 2023 on his way from the Eastern Cape.

Dumisani Dlamini on Mbongeni Ngema's death

Mbongeni Ngema is the star who introduced Mzansi to some of the country's biggest stars. Stars like Somizi Mhlongo, Leleti Khumalo and Dumisani Dlamini who rose to prominence for playing the role of Crocodile in the award-winning movie Sarafina!

Speaking after Mbongeni Ngema's death in a video shared by @SiphamandlaGoge on X, Dumisani Dlamini praised the late playwright. He said he owes his career to him.

"There are a lot of things that he taught me. But the most powerful words of wisdom were when he told me to make sure that fear fears me. He also told me that you should not live to impress because you are an impression already and everything that comes with you is power. Now you are an actor Dumisani, you must push and respect your talent."

Dumisani Dlamini talks about lessons learnt from Mbongeni Ngema

There is no doubt that Mbongeni Ngema was Dumisani Dlamini's mentor and he looked up to him. The former The Wife star added that he learnt a lot from Ngema. He also revealed that he managed to come up with several ideas due to working with Ngema.

Jacob Zuma claims Mbongeni Ngema wanted to do a movie about him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma was at the memorial service for Mbongeni Ngema at the Playhouse in Durban on Wednesday, 3 December 2024. Ngema, the playwright, had tragically died in a car crash on December 27, 2023.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma spoke at the podium during the event, offering his tribute to the late veteran. He reflected on Ngema's legacy and their friendship and shared his initial reaction upon learning of Ngema's untimely passing.

