In the latest episode of Nandi Madida's podcast, she sat down with TV personality Minnie Dlamini

The two ladies got candid about Minnie's failed marriage, public perception and those nasty comments from MacG

Nandi Madida then revealed that her husband, Zakes Bantwini, confronted MacG and Sol Phenduka

Zakes Bantwini confronted MacG and Sol Phenduka about their views on Minnie Dlamini. Image: Zakes Bantwini, Minnie Dlamini, MacG Podcast

Source: Instagram

Zakes called out MacG over Minnie comments

On Podcast And Chill, MacG shocked many people when he made unsavoury comments about Minnie Dlamini's lady parts.

Back in April 2025, MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and The Ghost Lady, spoke about Minnie's break-up with Dr Brian Monaisa. MacG said something degrading about Minnie, which prompted her to initiate legal action against him. However, the damage had already been done, and Minnie delved deeper into this on The Motherhood Network.

Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida spoke about gender based violence, saying the patriarchy and misogyny are the driving forces behind this. "It starts with how men speak about women," Minnie said. "It cannot be condoned for a man to speak degradingly about a woman for no reason!" Dlamini exclaimed.

Nandi then spoke about how she supported MacG before his nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini. However, her support did not blind her to the derogatory nature of his comments. Madida also revealed that her husband, Zakes Bantwini, called MacG and Sol Phenduka to reprimand them for their salty remarks about Minnie's body parts.

"My husband tried to call MacG, and then, to no avail, he called Sol and said, 'What has just happened is not okay. Please tell MacG to call me.' Now this thing was not only invasive to your dignity and who you are. It was unwarranted, unnecessary, and deeply hurt me because these are two people that I know from way back."

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida stood up for Minnie Dlamini. Image: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

Minnie on how MacG's comments impacted her

Nandi continued by saying MacG has no idea the kind of impact his platform has and the influence he has on young people.

"So many young men watch that platform. I do not think MacG was aware of the gravitas of his platform," Nandi continued.

A disappointed Minnie chimed in, "It was very disturbing. My dad, brother, and mother had to listen to that. My child will grow up and go to school, and he will read that. It is not okay," she said.

Dlamini took it back to where it all began, saying MacG's attitude towards her stems from her support for Amanda du Pont.

"It started where he spoke about Amanda du Pont in a very vile way. I remember speaking to Amanda, and she was in absolute tears. She was hysterical. I called him out, as we should. When something is wrong, it should be called out. But I did not say anything about him as a person, I just said his statements were vile and degrading. I then went on to be harassed by this guy for the next three and a half years. Just because I decided to stand up for a fellow woman in the industry."

Dlamini then mentioned some of the vile things MacG has said about her, including the comments about her "sleeping her way to the top."

"It has been a really tough time. I felt very violated, and my day-to-day life has been compromised," she said.

The star also called out the celebrities who turned a blind eye and did not speak up for her, all because they were protecting their image and career.

