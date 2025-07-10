Minnie Dlamini Gets Candid on Downside of Her Marriage and Shift in Public Perception Post Divorce
- TV personality Minnie Dlamini got candid about the downside of her marriage to Quinton Jones
- Dlamini and Jones divorced in 2022, and in the recent interview, Minnie spoke about the disrespect she faced in the industry
- Fans have since relayed their opinions on Minnie Dlamini and admired her strength through the intense public scrutiny
Minnie on finding herself post-divorce
After four years of marriage, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton called it quits and got divorced. This was the beginning of a bitter-sweet journey for Minnie, which was empowering but also exposed her to a whole lot of disrespect from people.
In a candid interview with Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network podcast, Minnie Dlamini revealed that she had to dim her light to accommodate her then-husband. When they got divorced, she found herself again and had the opportunity to live her life fully.
"One thing about divorce, whether the decision is made by you or by your partner, at the end of the day, it's such an opportunity for you to find yourself again. I found myself losing a lot of myself in my marriage. I felt like I needed to reduce myself, like I couldn't be fully myself, and I didn't like that because I've always been celebrated for being smart, strong, independent and successful."
Minnie said she is much happier now
The Gagasi FM radio star said she found herself again, and it was all thanks to divorce. Minnie proudly stated that she is much happier and more committed.
"What divorce did do was that it gave me the opportunity to find myself again and find myself in a much better position because I am older, wiser, and much more experienced.
Minnie said she felt a little more jaded through the entire process of finding herself again, but it was worth it. The star also shared a piece of advice her mother gave her, and that was, "Two happy households are much better than one miserable one".
Netizens react to Minnie's interview
People sympathised with Minnie, but more than anything, people congratulated her for choosing herself.
Mands Ndlovu reacted:
"Dear Minenhle, I humbly apologise for accepting the propaganda media has fed me about you. I have respect for you and your journey after this interview. You are someone my daughters can look up to. Thank you Nandi for this space."
Sbongakonke Shange said:
"I remember growing up in KZN, bra. Minnie was always the blueprint. We’ve known this from day one. Her intelligence, her presence — unmatched. Love and light, truly."
Yonela Mnyayiza said:
"She is so smart, the way she articulates her words is just incredible. They are both breathtakingly beautiful."
Watch the interview here.
Minnie Dlamini's ex Dr Brian Monaisa allegedly moves on
In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini's ex-partner, Dr Brian Monaisa, allegedly found love in the arms of another woman.
The plastic surgeon who shot to fame after dating one of South Africa's most famous celebs for a few weeks has been showing off his alleged new lover.
