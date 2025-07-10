TV personality Minnie Dlamini got candid about the downside of her marriage to Quinton Jones

Dlamini and Jones divorced in 2022, and in the recent interview, Minnie spoke about the disrespect she faced in the industry

Fans have since relayed their opinions on Minnie Dlamini and admired her strength through the intense public scrutiny

Source: Instagram

Minnie on finding herself post-divorce

After four years of marriage, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton called it quits and got divorced. This was the beginning of a bitter-sweet journey for Minnie, which was empowering but also exposed her to a whole lot of disrespect from people.

In a candid interview with Nandi Madida on The Motherhood Network podcast, Minnie Dlamini revealed that she had to dim her light to accommodate her then-husband. When they got divorced, she found herself again and had the opportunity to live her life fully.

"One thing about divorce, whether the decision is made by you or by your partner, at the end of the day, it's such an opportunity for you to find yourself again. I found myself losing a lot of myself in my marriage. I felt like I needed to reduce myself, like I couldn't be fully myself, and I didn't like that because I've always been celebrated for being smart, strong, independent and successful."

Minnie Dlamini got candid about her divorce, syaing she is much happier now than she was married. Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Minnie said she is much happier now

The Gagasi FM radio star said she found herself again, and it was all thanks to divorce. Minnie proudly stated that she is much happier and more committed.

"What divorce did do was that it gave me the opportunity to find myself again and find myself in a much better position because I am older, wiser, and much more experienced.

Minnie said she felt a little more jaded through the entire process of finding herself again, but it was worth it. The star also shared a piece of advice her mother gave her, and that was, "Two happy households are much better than one miserable one".

Netizens react to Minnie's interview

People sympathised with Minnie, but more than anything, people congratulated her for choosing herself.

Mands Ndlovu reacted:

"Dear Minenhle, I humbly apologise for accepting the propaganda media has fed me about you. I have respect for you and your journey after this interview. You are someone my daughters can look up to. Thank you Nandi for this space."

Sbongakonke Shange said:

"I remember growing up in KZN, bra. Minnie was always the blueprint. We’ve known this from day one. Her intelligence, her presence — unmatched. Love and light, truly."

Yonela Mnyayiza said:

"She is so smart, the way she articulates her words is just incredible. They are both breathtakingly beautiful."

Watch the interview here.

