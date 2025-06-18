Dr Brian Monaisa is trending online after allegedly moving on from Minnie Dlamini with another woman just weeks after their breakup

Social media reactions have been mixed, with fans criticising the plastic surgeon for flaunting a new relationship so soon

Minnie Dlamini comparisons have sparked debate, with some suggesting she's better off, while others question Dr Brian’s dating choices

Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, has reportedly found love in the arms of another woman. The plastic surgeon who shot to fame after dating one of South Africa's most famous celebs for a few weeks has been showing off his alleged new lover.

Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Brian Monaisa, is allegedly dating again.

Source: Instagram

Dr Brian Monaisa flaunts his alleged new lover

It looks like love is easy to find in Mzansi. Dr Brian Monaisa is making headlines again after allegedly moving on from Minnie Dlamini a few months after their short-lived romance.

The doctor who confirmed his break-up from the seasoned media personality has been spotted with an unknown woman. According to @ChrisExcel102, Dr Monaisa found love in the arms of another single mother. The report comes days after he showed up with a beautiful woman at the Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3 premiere. The post's caption read:

"It took only one month for our Limpopo brother to move on from Minnie Dlamini to get another natural beauty single mother 😭😭"

Fans react to Dr Brian's alleged new lover

Social media users have been buzzing since the picture of Dr Brian Monaisa and his alleged new girlfriend went viral on social media. As usual, fans are comparing the new woman and Minnie Dlamini.

However, some fans feel it was too quick for Dr Monaisa to be flaunting a new woman online a few weeks after parting ways with The Honeymoon actress.

@DMN4ever said;

"That was quick."

@Mzansipresser commented:

"Akalali phansi udokoteka."

@g_mapaya wrote:

"Another single mother? This guy is useless."

@Dinny_Bridges added:

"He's old. He's dating his age mates, or do you expect him to date a 20-year-old? Cos most of his age mates have kids."

@alferzw wrote:

"The level of simping must be studied at Unisa.🤧🤧"

@justnyoo said:

"Maybe. I am just saying, maybe guys. Just maybe nje. Maybe Minnie is a victim here, maybe she is lucky to date idiots, men who don't know yet what they want. Let me say last maybe."

@DebSeb1994 wrote:

"This Dr guy is shameless. He moves on like nobody's business. He is just having fun with these women."

Dr Brain Monaisa flaunted his alleged new lover.

Source: Instagram

