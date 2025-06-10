A few months after calling it quits with media personality Minnie Dlamini, celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa is making headlines

The two called it quits a month after going official, leaving many trying to connect the dots about the reasons behind their fallout

With netizens yet to fix their love puzzle, Brian Monaisa has just added a twist to the plot with his recent Instagram post

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Barely a month after going Instagram official, media personality Minnie Dhlamini and her ex-partner Brian Monaisa called it quits.

Minnie Dlamini’s ex Brian Monaisa was spotted out and about. Images: brianmonaisa

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, the celebrity doctor introduced Minnie Dlamini as his ‘girl’ before things went south.

Minnie Dlamini’s love story cut short

However, months later, little is known about the reasons behind their fallout.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rumour mill once made it known that their picture-perfect relationship was marred by infidelity.

A string of cryptic Instagram posts by Minnie Dlamini even fueled the rumours.

In March, she shared an Instagram post while on vacation in Maputo, Mozambique and captioned it:

"I’m sorry, Brian, I’ll never cheat again."

Despite the rumours, Dr Brian Monaisa downplayed the damning reports in an official statement as he confirmed his split from Dlamini.

Minnie Dlamini's ex Brian Monalsa spotted with new woman

A few months after his public fallout with Minnie Dlamini, the celebrity doctor is making headlines with his photos at the Kings of Jo’burg Season 3 premiere.

The celebrity doctor was among the esteemed guests at the exclusive premiere, which was themed “Kingpin and Queenpin Glam.”

No doubt Brian didn’t just show up but made a statement at the premiere with his plus one stealing all the attention.

He didn’t show up alone but with a mysterious woman who has since set social media abuzz.

The celebrity doctor arrived arm-in-arm with an unknown woman who looked 'loved up' on the red carpet.

Thanks to Brian Monaisa’s newfound fame, he often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

One of their picture-perfect photo at the premiere has gained thousands of comments and reactions, with some fans dragging Dlamini into the picture.

Instagram user @nev_motsepe commented:

"Doc, you look like one of those old timers from New Orleans."

Another user @maphefothekiso said:

"Doc, it's time u join the industry, main character."

One of the users commented, 'Minnie Dlamani failed our Doc, we know that.'

Minnie Dlamini’s rumoured romances and failed marriage

Against the now-deleted comment, Briefly News has connected the dots about Minnie Dlamini's rumoured relationships and failed marriage.

Minnie Dlamini has been rumoured to have dated several A-listers from the sports to entertainment.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was spotted enjoying her time out. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

From 2011 to 2014, the media personality was in a relationship with Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune.

In 2016, she hogged headlines when she sparked dating rumours with Naakmusiq after a cryptic Instagram post.

Other stars and celebrities rumoured to have dated the media personality include tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi and Nota Baloyi.

In 2022, she pulled a shocker when she announced her separation from her husband Quinton Jones.

After less than five years of marriage, they called it quits and often made headlines with their custody battle.

Brian Monaisa fires back at MacG and Sol Phenduka

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Brian Monaisa responded to MacG and Sol Phenduka after the two made several damning remarks about Dlamini on their podcast.

The two shared their thoughts about Dlamini’s split from the celebrity doctor, but it seems they went too far with their remarks, leaving SA divided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News