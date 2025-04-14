Actress Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa recently trended on social media when he hinted about cheating

The medical doctor shared a video on Sunday with the words, "I'm sorry Brian, I'll never cheat again"

South Africans took to Maphepha Ndaba's post to comment on the doctor's latest Instagram post

Minnie Dlamini's alleged boyfriend, Brian Monaisa topped social media trends on Sunday, 13 April when he hinted about cheating.

Monaisa and Dlamini who recently trended on social media when they deleted each other's photos on Instagram had tongues wagging as people speculated about their relationship.

Celebrity entertainment blog, Maphepha Ndaba shared a video of Monaisa's post on Instagram on Sunday, 13 April and wrote:

Monaisa posted in a since-deleted video with the words: "I'm sorry Brian, I'll never cheat again."

Maphepha Ndaba asked: "Could he be hinting to Minnie or is the dokotela (doctor) over Minnie?"

South Africans react to his latest post

Mseanwilhase wrote:

"The way this man loves attention. Imagine being known for your bedroom affairs more than about the work that you do."

FirstLadypam said:

"Date privately, then post when it's sealed just like Zozi."

NolwaziPortiaNyndu responded:

"My question is where the car he bought for Minnie on her birthday? Mjolo waku Instagram is not make sure."

Coolhaz replied:

"This relationship was giving Mihlali and Leeroy vibes izinyembezi zomunye umfazi aziweli phansi for nothing."

Tebpgo2131 wrote:

"It's funny how when they were dating.... most comments were " Minnie love suits you, yol are so happy together." Njani njani ....so now."

Momopha replied:

"His shoes said it all... I don't how our girl didn't pick it up. The type of shoes a man wears says a lot about his character."

Madha_muerasoko responded:

"The doctor. He looks like he doesn't like lotion."

nmaphetheke replied:

"We need honest friends in our lives.... I'll leave it there."

MsFifyBabe wrote:

"Dr likes attention shem. He has mentality of a slay queen."

Msmshotshisa said:

"Yho this guy is so dry like womile. Uthe nkòooo how old is he? Uwoawu uminnie naye akaphumi ekutheteni shame all her men choices doing her wrong."

Slee_Ntuli wrote:

"I knew ukuthi uDokotela unobu down syndrom. Look at face and those eyes. There is something nje la."

guvekazi said:

"There’s those people you date and years later you’re like what the hell! This is one of them for Minnie."

Balicuss replied:

"Lol, I think he was just reposting a funny video and probably funny to him because it had his name."

Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa hints cheating. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Getty Images

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa vacation in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini went on vacation with Dr Brian Monaisa.

The TV producer and celebrity doctor shared photos of themselves vacationing in Zimbabwe on their social media accounts.

South Africans took to their social media accounts to comment on their photos and to celebrate their romantic relationship.

