Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently went on vacation with her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa

The TV producer and celebrity doctor shared photos of themselves vacationing in Zimbabwe this weekend on their social media accounts

South Africans took to their social media accounts to comment on their photos and to celebrate their relationship

Minnie Dlamini and surgeon boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa vacation in Zimbabwe. Images: Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Popular TV Presenter Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa were recently on holiday in Harare, Zimbabwe after previously confirming their romance on social media.

According to media reports, Dlamini, who previously shared Monaisa's Instagram stories was spotted in the same hotel as her boyfriend in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 8 February.

The popular doctor also shared photos of himself and Dlamini on his Instagram account on Sunday, 9 February, and stated that he went on a business trip with the TV star.

The celebrity doctor also shared a photo of himself at the hotel, tagged Dlamini as his photographer and captioned the photo:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Drink water and mind your business."

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba shared photos of Dlamini and Monaisa vacationing in Zimbabwe this weekend.

South Africans react to their photos

mphozerm replied:

"Minnie's hair is giving me heart palpitations."

soso_hermajesty replied:

"Almost 1 am. 2 Adults who are in love."

gugu__the__king replied:

"Ben 10 part makes me laugh."

the_black_lincoln said:

"This relationship is exhausting."

stacey_ladyk wrote:

"Bored swedy."

simzozab said:

"That’s what happens when you date someone you idolise."

mrs_sandlane wrote:

"Bonang once said "le hako ga senyega, re rata omongwe" leave Minnie alone!"

lozakhumo replied:

"Ave ezicengezele lo Brain, thinking that ufumene i jackpot. Akenjani that time."

Ashleyhogle replied:

"My people, I love to see you so happy"

Motanusaku wrote:

"Hope you enjoyed my second home in Zimbaber and were treated well."

Minnie Dlamini and Surgeon Boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa Vacation in Zimbabwe. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

Minnie Dlamini announces divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini and the father of her son, Quinton Jones announced their divorce.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the TV personality, Minnie Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones announced their divorce.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News