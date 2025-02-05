‘Scandal!’ Fans Respond to Tiro’s Arrest: “He Was One of the Best Villains”
- Actor Lebohang Msiza who portrays the role of Tiro More in Scandal! trended on social media this week when his character got arrested
- Msiza's character got arrested for the murder of his former girlfriend, Unity, and for kidnapping his son
- Fans of the soapie took to social media this week to respond to Tiro More's arrest and applaud the actor
Scandal! viewers took to social media this week to celebrate Tiro More's (Lebohang Msiza) arrest after he kidnapped his nephew, Khumo who is Sanda's (Nelisiwe Sibiya) son,
While some fans praised Msiza for his exceptional performance as Seputla Sebogodi's on-screen son, Tiro More, others revealed that they hated his character.
The e.tv soapie shared a clip of Tiro crying to his mother in jail for killing Unity and for kidnapping and drugging his nephew, Khumo.
Soapie fans react to his arrest
@dima_onzima said:
"He sounds like a child. "Mom, if I stay here, I'll die." Kuthi ngife!! Tiro knows how to manipulate his mom."
@gordon124520182 said:
"Give us his life in prison we want to watch him suffer."
@RM_Mish08 wrote:
"Bye bye ditsebe (ears). We are going to eat nice."
@Majakathata_15 replied:
"I can't wait to see him in the same cell with Jimmy."
@IamthabangK said:
"This guy can act yerr."
@kayladeep_ replied:
"This one is signing up for divorce."
@Keitu_Keitu responded:
"Shame, he got under my skin but he was one of the best villains. Pity he's slow because abo Thembeka got away with far worse crimes and in court."
@ChaleChipangura said:
"I feel sorry for Vuvu who is now carrying the baby for Tiro. Vuvu will be a single mother while the baby daddy serves a life sentence. At least Tiro's mother will find solace when the baby is born."
