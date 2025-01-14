Fan-favourite Scandal! actor Mathews Rantsoma has joined the third and final season of Adulting

Viewers of the e.tv soapie are thrilled to see the Safta-nominated actor on their screen after his departure from the soapie in 2024

Rantsoma has joined the Showmax telenovela with his former Scandal! co-star Mapaseka Koetle

Talented actor Mathews Rantsoma, who exited e.tv's soapie Scandal! in May 2024 has secured a role in Adulting.

Rantsoma portrayed the character of businessman Nhlamulo in the award-winning soapie.

Mathews is the second Scandal! actor after Mapaseka Koetle to join the third and final season of the Showmax hit series.

Lead actor Nhlanhla Kunene who plays the role of Eric on the show previously revealed to Briefly News:

"Viewers are in for a ride! Eric has grown significantly. This season is so well-written and layered that every decision he makes feels authentic and grounded. Audiences will be taken on a journey, witnessing how and why Eric makes certain choices. His growth will keep viewers glued to the screen as the story comes full circle."

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently shared the trailer of Adulting season three on X. He also confirmed in a statement:

"Mathews Rantsoma and Mapaseka Koetle have joined the cast of the third and final season of ‘Adulting’ premiering on 25 January 2025 on Showmax."

Mzansi reacts to the season 3 trailer

@Takalane14 replied:

"Happy to see Mathews Rantsoma on our screens again."

@Lungile_nje said:

"I hope there's less mdavazo (s*x scenes) this time around."

@vigilanceblues wrote:

"Good to see my brother, Matthew."

@Nonhlanhla_12 wrote:

"Oh, Mpho is still stressing Zethu."

@Ntebaleng_

I hope it's Zithu or Mosquito who dies on the season finale

@nsambocca said:

"I must go watch season 2 mos."

@Ms_Logical replied:

"I’m ready to see Tsikitsiki."

Showmax confirms return the of series

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Showmax hit series Adulting was returning to our screens.

The production Tshedza Pictures shared that all four lead cast members from the first season will be making their comeback.

