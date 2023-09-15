Showmax and Tshedza Pictures have finally confirmed the return of Adulting Season two

The production house shared that all four lead cast members from the first season will be making their comeback

Netizens went on social media to share their excitement that the show will be returning

It has been announced that Showmax Original 'Adulting' is coming back soon.

Ziyakhala ke, Showmax has shared some good news for its number one viewers about a show that will be making a return to your small screens soon.

Showmax Original 'Adulting' returns

Yup, it is official, and it has been confirmed that the most loved series, Adulting, will debut for the second time.

According to TshisaLIVE, the channel made an announcement confirming that the show has started with the production.

The series's production company, Tshedza Pictures, also confirmed the four lead cast members: Thembinkosi Mthembu, Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabo Rammusi, who plays the character Mpho, and Luthando BU Mthembu will also make their debut in the second season.

It is said that the show will still be the "fun show about good times and strong bonds, infused with a great deal of heartfelt emotion."

Owner of the production house Tshedza Pictures shared that the show will maintain its age restriction and keep viewers glued to their screens.

Fans are excited about the return of Adulting

Twitter user @Jabu_Macdonald also shared on his timeline that the show is coming back for the second season.

Netizens flooded his tweet with comments stating how excited they are and could not wait for the show to start:

@Bonang replied:

"I enjoyed this. So much. Yay bestie @ShowmaxOnline."

@ApheleleJody said:

"Thank goodness I can’t wait to see my NEC."

@sbue_mj responded:

"I’m so excited!"

@khanyo__msibi wrote:

"I saw they shooting at my neighbourhood. Exciting times ahead."

@hlebhebhe wrote:

"Amajita are coming back."

@Londie_Mthethwa said:

"The ending, though, for season 1 was not it. hopefully, this time, it will be less intimacy happening cause ngeke phela."

@lungelo_nhlapo said:

"Kwa dropa amajaws dropa mashows manje ngiyngozi."

Adulting stars Londeka Sishi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londeka Sishi became an instant fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show Adulting. Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and quit her job with immediate effect after bagging the role on Adulting.

