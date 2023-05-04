Who is Thabiso Rammusi from Adulting? Everything known about the actor

Thabiso Rammusi is part of Showmax's new original series Adulting, which has been trending every week. He is a fresh face to most viewers, but he has been in the entertainment industry for years, but little is known about him. What was he doing before he landed his biggest role yet?

Rammusi may be an overnight sensation thanks to the just-released series Adulting, but the actor has been hustling for years before landing his most significant role. The thespian is also a successful MC, TV presenter, voice-over artist, dancer and a devoted husband and father.

Thabiso Rammusi's profile summary and bio

Real name Thabiso Isaac Rammusi Date of birth 11 October Birth sign Libra Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Orientation Straight Relationship status Married Wife Nobuhle Hlehle Rammusi Children 2 Profession Actor Master of ceremonies Voice over artist Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Thabiso Rammusi?

Rammusi was born on 11 October in Johannesburg, South Africa and was raised in Soweto. His birth year has not been disclosed. His zodiac sign is Libra, and he still resides in Johannesburg.

Thabiso Rammusi's career

In an interview with Drum, he shared that he started dancing professionally at 14. To expand his horizon, he got into acting and found storytelling is not all that different from performing a choreographed dance.

By 18, he was a contemporary, hip-hop and break dancer performing on different stages. He had his gaze set on the Market Theatre, but as a drop-out, those doors were closed. After getting his matric qualification, he tried the theatre again, but they no longer accepted enrolments.

With the help of a friend, he attended several workshops to hone his acting skills and eventually got an agency to represent him.

Thabiso in TV commercials

While on the lookout for acting roles, he explored other avenues to get his name and face out there. He has appeared in TV commercials for Honda and Budget Insurance.

Thabiso, as an MC

The Adulting actor has made a name for himself as a master of ceremonies. Over the years, he has been an MC for several brands, including Samsung, Philips, Engen, and Fattis and Monis. He was on the Friends In Your Freezer Johannesburg roadshow team.

He has also led brand activations for Standard Bank and was part of Team Vitality for Discovery Health. In 2021, he hosted GQ's Best Dressed finalists at the Mall of Africa.

Thabiso Rammusi movies and TV shows

In 2016, he played a supporting role in the award-winning short film The Suit. His character is caught having an affair with a married woman. The cast included legendary actor John Kani and his son Atandwa Kani.

In 2019, Eccentric Circus Productions debuted their film Magenge on DStv's Mzansi Magic, starring Scandal! actress Mamarumo Marokane portrayed Basetsana, and The Estate actor Mpho Sibeko played Mpho. Rammusi landed a supporting role named Lwandle, who is Mpho's cautious and religious cousin and tries to guide him in the township.

Thabiso in Adulting

Rammusi finally got his big break on Showmax's new series Adulting. He is part of the leading cast, which includes The River actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Nhlanhla Kunene, as well as former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando 'BU' Mthembu. This is his first leading role.

Thabiso plays the role of Mpho, a married man with two children. He also has a girlfriend who makes his ordinary life bearable. In an interview, the actor revealed that his role is not different from his real-life since he is married and has two kids. The only difference is he is not a cheating husband.

Who is Thabiso Rammusi's wife?

The Adulting actor is married to Nobuhle Hlehle Rammusi. The couple have two sons, Lungile and Elijah.

Thabiso Rammusi's life has been thrust into the spotlight after the launch of Adulting. This may be his big break, but the husband and father has been on TV screens in various cameos, commercials and supporting roles. He also built his reputation as an MC after representing many brands like Samsung.

