What happened to Stephanie Melgoza after her DUI case?
by  Ruth Gitonga

Following a tragic car accident on 10 April 2022, Stephanie Melgoza found herself propelled to national spotlight. She has been driving under the influence of alcohol and was responsible for killing two pedestrians. Melgoza later pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI causing death. So, what happened to her after the case, and where is she now?

Stephanie Melgoza
Stephanie Melgoza serves her sentence at the Illinois Department of Corrections Women’s Prison. Photo: @bookofkatherine, @bradley_scout on Twitter (modified by author)
Stephanie’s blood level was more than three times the legal limit when she fatally struck Andrea Rosewics and Paul Prowant. Discover more interesting details about what happened that fateful night and Melgoza’s shocking reaction to the incident.

Stephanie Melgoza’s profile summary and bio

Full nameStephanie Melgoza
NicknameStephanie
GenderFemale
Year of birth1999
Age24 years old (2023)
BirthplaceIllinois, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materBradley University
Height in feet 5’3’’
Height in centimetres160
Weight in kilograms54
Weight in pounds119
Body measurements in inches36-27-36
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
FatherPatrick O’Brian
Famous forKilling two people in a car accident

How old is Stephanie Melgoza?

Stephanie Melgoza’s victims
Melgoza was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Photo: @NewsNew97351204 on Twitter (modified by author)
Stephanie Melgoza (aged 24 as of 2023) was reportedly born in 1999 in Illinois, USA. She was a senior at Bradley University at the time of the accident.

Stephanie Melgoza’s height

Melgoza stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-27-36 inches. Stephanie features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Stephanie Melgoza’s car accident

According to police reports, on the night of the collision, witnesses saw Stephanie leaving a friend’s residence visibly intoxicated and driving home.

Her speeding SUV violently slammed into the two victims after she swerved across two lanes of oncoming traffic onto the opposite sidewalks. The devastating injuries inflicted on Stephanie Melgoza’s victims caused immediate death.

What happened to Stephanie Melgoza?

On 1 March 2023, Judge Katherine Gorman sentenced the accused to 14 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death.

Stephanie Melgoza’s car accident
Stephanie Melgoza was reportedly born in 1999. Photo: @detectclips on Twitter (modified by author)
In addition, Melgoza faces a minimum $25,000 fine upon release and a suspended driver’s licence for three years. She currently serves her sentence at the Illinois Department of Corrections Women’s Prison.

Stephanie Melgoza’s viral video

After Stephanie’s arrest, a video surfaced online where she seemed emotionless at the crime scene. Her father came out to reveal that the accused had been struggling with alcohol abuse and depression before the deadly collision.

Stephanie Melgoza gained notoriety after killing two pedestrians while driving under the influence of alcohol. Her case sparked outrage nationwide, highlighting the devastating consequences of driving while impaired.

