Did Melissa Ashworth remarry? All about her personal life

Melissa Ashworth is a former secretary and celebrity ex-wife from the United States. She is widely recognised as the ex-wife of Brandon Blackstock, an American businessman and professional talent manager. Did Melissa Ashworth remarry? Here is everything you need to know about her personal life.

Pictures of Melissa Ashworth with brown hair and dark green eyes. Photo: @Kaptain Kush on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon Blackstock’s ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, became famous following her romantic relationship with the professional talent manager. The former pair tied the knot in 2001 and later divorced in 2012. Since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Melissa has been married two times. However, she has managed to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

Melissa Ashworth’s profile summary and bio

Full name Melissa Ashworth Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1974 Age 49 years old as of 2023 Zodiac Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Marysville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark green Father Mark Ashworth Mother Debra Siblings Brian Marital status Married Husband Jack Midkiff Children Savannah Blackstock, Seth Blackstock Profession Former secretary Net worth $1–5 million

How old is Melissa Ashworth?

The ex-celebrity wife is 49 years old as of 2023. When was Melissa Ashworth born? She was born on 29 July 1974 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Melissa is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Mark Ashworth and Debra, and she grew up alongside her brother Brian. Other information about her parents, siblings, education and childhood background remains unknown.

Melissa posing for a photo in a green jacket and black top (L). Melissa sitting on the floor in a butterfly-designed costume (R). Photo: @celeb_critics on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melissa Ashworth’s height

The American personality stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. She features dark green eyes and brown hair.

Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship

Melissa was Brandon Blackstock’s first wife. They tied the knot in 2001 and separated in 2012 before finalising their divorce the same year.

The former couple share two children, a daughter named Savannah Blackstock, born on 7 June 2001, and a son named Seth Blackstock, born on 21 November 2006. Even after parting ways, Melissa and Brandon provide mutual support to their children.

Melissa Ashworth’s ex-husband is an American businessman and talent manager best known for being married to singer Kelly Clarkson. They married in 2013 and ended their marriage in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. The former partners had two children: a daughter named Rose, born on 12 June 2014, and a son named Remington, born on 12 April 2016.

Brandon Blackstock at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 12 January 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Melissa Ashworth remarry?

Since her divorce from Brandon was finalised in 2012, Melissa has been married a few times. Within two years of becoming single again, she met Chris White, a karate instructor, and got married to him in 2014. However, their marriage ended in separation and divorce in 2016.

Who is Melissa Ashworth married to now?

The American ex-celebrity spouse is currently married to Jack Midkiff, a singer and pastor of High Praise Church in Maryville, Tennessee, United States. The former secretary married Jack in 2019, three years after her divorce from Chris White.

Career

Melissa formerly worked as a secretary in an undisclosed company. Moreover, she was a member of the AREA III NAJYRC 2019 Event Team, showcasing her involvement in equestrian sports. She reportedly works for US Equestrian.

Melissa Ashworth’s net worth

The celebrity ex-wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million–$5 million. She has made this substantial amount from his former career as a secretary.

Melissa Ashworth’s Instagram

The American personality has a private Instagram account with the handle @melissajashworth.

Melissa Ashworth is a former secretary and celebrity ex-wife from the United States. She became famous as the ex-wife of Brandon Blackstock, an American businessman and professional talent manager. The former pair tied the knot in 2001 and later divorced in 2012.

READ ALSO: Yevgeny Prigozhin's net worth, businesses, political woes and allegations

Briefly.co.za recently published interesting facts about Yevgeny Prigozhin. He is a Russian mercenary leader and oligarch and the founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force. He faced sanctions from the US government for his alleged role in supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine and his ties to Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin made his fortune in the catering industry and expanded his business interests into various sectors, including restaurants, catering, and the military industry.

Source: Briefly News