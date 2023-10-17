What does Michael Ballard do nowadays? Everything to know

Michael Ballard is an American businessman and reality TV star. He is well recognized as the owner of Full Throttle Saloon, a famous biker bar. He is also known for the reality television series Full Throttle Saloon. The entrepreneur has gained prominence worldwide, and fans are curious to know what he is doing now. Does he still own the world's largest biker bar?

Michael Ballard built Full Throttle Saloon on 30 acres of land he purchased in 1999. It is known as the world’s largest biker bar. He is also a sports enthusiast. Below is everything to know about the reality TV star.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Michael Ballard Gender Male Date of birth 19 December 1965 Age 57 years (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Trimble, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Trimble, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Angie Carlson Children 1 Profession Businessman, reality television star Net worth $10 million

Where was Michael Ballard born?

Michael Ballard (age 57 years as of 2023) was born in 1965 in Trimble, Tennessee, United States of America. According to a truTV post on Facebook, he celebrates his birthday on the 19th of December each year. He is American, and his ethnicity is white.

Career

He is a famous entrepreneur who gained fame as the owner of the largest biker bar, Full Throttle Saloon. He had a cellular phone business before fame as a biker bar owner.

He later sold his company and bought 30 acres of land in Sturgis, South Dakota, where he built Full Throttle Saloon. The large bar included a tattoo parlour, zip lines, large stages, a wrestling ring, parking lots and other features.

What happened to Full Throttle Saloon?

In September 2015, a massive fire destroyed the biker bar. The fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical cord which overheated and ignited a nearby cardboard box. The damaged items were estimated to cost $10 million.

Why was Full Throttle Saloon cancelled?

American businessman Michael Ballard (R) with American former professional wrestler Bill Goldberg (L). Photo: @michael_full_throttle on Instagram (modified by author)

Full Throttle Saloon is a reality television series that revolves around the daily operations of the biker bar. The TV series was cancelled due to the fire that destroyed the biker bar. The series premiered on 10 November 2009 and was aired on truTV.

Did they rebuild the Full Throttle Saloon after it burned down?

The damage caused by the fire led to a significant loss. The businessman said it would be impossible to create what had been destroyed. However, Michael, his wife Angie and Jesse James rebuilt it on 600 acres in Vale, Dakota.

Does Michael Ballard still own the Full Throttle Saloon?

He is still the owner of the biker bar. He runs the business with his partners, Jesse James and Angie. He uses his Instagram to make announcements concerning Full Throttle Saloon.

What does Michael Ballard do now?

Presently, the businessman is managing the Full Throttle Saloon with his wife, Angie and Jesse James Dupree, a famous musician and television personality. Moreover, an Instagram post he shared on 1 September 2020 shows that he is still running the biker bar.

What is Michael Ballard’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $10 million. He makes his wealth from his business as the owner of Full Throttle Saloon.

Is Michael Ballard of Full Throttle Saloon married?

American businessman Michael Ballard, his wife Angie Ballard and musician Jesse James Dupree (L-R). Photo: @michael_full_throttle on Instagram (modified by author)

He is married to Angie Carlson. Michael Ballard’s spouse is a reality television personality and businesswoman, and she is the marketing director of Full Throttle Saloon. The two got married in August 2012 in Kansas City.

Michael Ballard’s child

The couple has one child, born on 30 March 2014. Michael Ballard’s daughter is Emillie Grace Lynn. She loves crafts like her mother.

Michael Ballard’s profiles

The American reality television star has an Instagram account. He is also on X (Twitter) with over 18.3 thousand followers.

Michael Ballard’s facts

Who is Michael Ballard? He is an American businessman and reality television star famous for owning Full Throttle Saloon. Is Angie and Michael still together? The two are still together. They have been married since 2012. Did Michael Ballard and his wife have a baby? Angie and Ballard welcomed their daughter Emillie Grace Lynn on 30 March 2023. Who currently owns Full Throttle saloon? Michael Ballard, his wife and Jesse James Dupree own the largest biker bar. Is Full Throttle Saloon still in business? The business is still running successfully.

Michael Ballard is a famous businessman who came into the limelight as the owner of Full Throttle Saloon, the biggest biker bar in the world. The bar burnt down in 2015, and many fans have been curious about what he does today. He still runs the business with his partners, Angie Ballard and Jesse James Dupree.

