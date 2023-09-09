Ricky Schroder's children and wife: all about the actor's family

American actor and filmmaker Ricky Schroder first made his way to prominence as a child actor in 1979 and quickly became a beloved actor with a lengthy, successful career. His personal life was also successful, having gone on to be married for 24 years and having four kids. What do we know of Ricky Schroder's children and the rest of his personal life?

Ricky's debut came when he starred in The Champ (1979), earning him the title of becoming the youngest Golden Globe award recipient. Once he landed a leading role on the sitcom Silver Spoons (1982 to 1987), he cemented himself as a talented star destined for greatness. Before we detail what we know of Ricky Schroder in 2023, here is his profile summary.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Richard Bartlett Schroder
Date of birth 13 April 1970
Age 53 years old in 2023
Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA
Current residence Colorado, USA
Marital status Separated from Andrea Bernard (1992 to 2016)
Parents Richard Bartlett Schroder, Sr. and Diane Schroder
Profession Actor and filmmaker
Net worth Between $25 million and $30 million

Ricky Schroder's family has more than just one actor. Some of his children followed in his footsteps, whilst others chose a different line of profession outside of the public eye. Despite the varying careers and lifestyles, the family still seems close-knit today.

Ricky Schroder's age and height

Ricky Schroder (aged 53 years as of September 2023) was born on 13 April 1970. He stands at 178 cm, 5 feet 10 inches, or 1.78 meters.

What is Ricky Schroder doing now?

Ricky is a retired actor and filmmaker and was a widely-loved and recognised talent in Hollywood. That was his primary profession until he retired in 2016 after a successful career in entertainment spanning decades.

Many also want to know where Ricky Schroder is now, as the actor has lived in various locations within the United States of America. His last known residence was in Colorado, USA, according to sources.

Is Ricky Schroeder still married?

Ricky Schroder's wife was interior designer Andrea Bernard. As per reports, they were married from 1992 to 2016. They met in 1990 while Andrea was 18 and Ricky was in Canada shooting a film.

Ricky was one of Andrea's childhood crushes, and she wrote about her feelings towards him in one of her diary entries when she was 12. Online reports state that Ricky Schroder is no longer married, but it does not appear that the couple have given any updates on their divorce proceedings.

Ricky Schroder's children

The actor has four children: Cambrie Schroder, Luke Schroder, Faith Schroder, and Holden Schroder. Most of Ricky's children are in the entertainment industry in a considerable capacity, except Holden.

Does Ricky Schroder have a son who acts?

Luke William Schroder is credited as an actor, just like his famous father. Born on 1 August 1993, the 30-year-old debuted in Mile in His Shoes (2011), a TV film with Dean Cain. He has also starred alongside his biological father, brother, and sister in Our Wild Hearts (2013).

Holden Richard Schroder is the family's eldest son, born on 8 January 1992. He is 31, but little is known about him; otherwise, he acted alongside his family on Our Wild Hearts (2013). That role is his only known acting role.

Does Ricky Schroder have a daughter?

Ricky has two daughters, Cambrie Schroder and Faith Anne Schroder. Cambrie is both an actress and wellness coach, with her first passion being wellness. She was born on 27 November 1996 and is 26 at the time of writing.

Her Instagram page, @cambrieschroder, focuses on her wellness advocacy, and she has 601K followers on the platform. Cambrie founded the supplement shop FIT with CAMBRIE, which offers health products and wellness plans.

Faith was born on 8 August 2001 and is 22 years old. She is an actress most widely known for Shake It Up (2010), Growing Up Supermodel (2017), and Jax Writes Songs (2020). You can find her on Instagram under @faithschroder, with 290K followers as of 9 September 2023.

Are Alfonso Ribeiro and Ricky Schroder friends?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Ricky Schroder are former co-stars, starring in the 1980s Silver Spoons sitcom for five seasons. The duo have stayed friends over the years, occasionally gushing about one another on social media.

Ricky Schroder's movies

The actor has starred in various productions throughout the years, giving him many standout roles that fans most fondly remember him for. Here are some of Ricky's more well-known roles:

The Champ (1979)

The Earthling (1980)

Black Cloud (2004)

NYPD Blue (1998 to 2001)

What is Ricky Schroder's net worth?

As per sources, Rick Schroder’s net worth is most widely estimated at $8 million. He has impressively navigated the transition from child star to adult actor.

Ricky Schroder's children have each gone on to dabble in the family acting profession in varying capacities. Some went on to act as their primary profession, while others had only one acting role and seemingly moved on to other things. Despite some variation in their life paths, they are a thriving family unit.

