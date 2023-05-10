Where is Kimberly Fey today? Age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Kimberly Fey is renowned as the ex-wife of one of the iconic Walhberg brothers Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie is an American singer, actor, producer, songwriter, and filmmaker recognised for his roles in hit movies and TV series like The Sixth Sense and Blue Bloods. Although the once powerful couple have been separated for over a decade, the life and whereabouts of the famous singer's first wife have concerned most fans.

Who is Donnie Wahlberg's ex-wife? Kimberly Fey is well-known as a record sound engineer and a realtor. She might not be a household name like her former husband, but her life has been intriguing, making a mark in the entertainment industry and business world. Her marriage to the New Kids On The Block member catapulted her popularity.

Kimberly Fey's profile and bio summary

Full name Kimberly Fey Gender Female Date of birth 14 June 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence Southern Carolina Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 130 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sibling 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Donnie Wahlberg Children 2 Profession Sound engineer, real estate agent Net worth $2 million

How old is Kimberly Fey?

Kimberly Fey (aged 53 years as of May 2023) was born on 14 June 1969 in the United States of America. There is no information about her parents and family.

What does Kimberly Fey do?

She worked as a sound engineer but later changed to business, working as a real estate agent. She entered the music industry at 22 in 1991 and began her career by collaborating with Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch, an American pop band formed by Mark Wahlberg.

After being away from the public eye following her divorce, she began working as a realtor in California and Illinois for companies like The Galvis Team and Century 21 Everest. Kimberly Fey's realtor expertise and work are displayed on her Instagram page.

Who is Kimberly Fey married to?

Kimberly Fey's spouse was Donnie before they parted ways. He is a big-time multifaceted entertainer. He is a singer, film actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He is one of the founding members of the boy band New Kids on the Block. Their debut album was a hit, including tracks such as I Wanna Be Loved by You and Don't Give Up on Me.

In addition to his musical career, he has appeared in films such as The Runaway, Zookeeper, Kill Point, Dreamcatcher, and Ransom.

How long was Donnie Wahlberg married to Kimberly Fey?

They were legally married for 11 years. Kimberly Fey and Donnie first crossed paths in 1991 when she worked alongside his brother's band. Shortly after their initial meeting, they began dating, and on 20 August 1999, they married.

Their relationship encountered difficulties, leading to Kimberly filing for divorce in 2008 because of irreconcilable differences. Rumours also suggested that she suspected Donnie of having an affair with Canadian model Michelle Tomlinson, although these allegations were never substantiated.

The official divorce between Donnie and Kimberly took place in 2010. Kimberly was granted custody of their children as part of the settlement, while Donnie was given visitation rights and ordered to provide spousal support.

Who is Kimberly Fey married to now?

It is still being determined whether she has found love in another man. But she continues to pursue her career as a realtor.

Who did Donnie Wahlberg have a child with?

The famous musician had two children with his ex-spouse Kimberly. During their marriage, they had their first son, Xavier Alexander, on 4 March 1993. The second son Elijah Hendrix was born on 20 August 2001. Kimberly Fey's children are the only biological children of Donnie.

After his divorce, he met Playboy playmate, model, actress, and TV anchor Jenny McCarthy. They were introduced in 2013 and married on 31 August 2014. Donnie is a stepfather to Evan, McCarthy's son from a previous marriage with actor John Asher.

Kimberly Fey's net worth

According to reports, the businesswoman has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She has amassed this much from her business as a real estate agent.

How rich is Donnie Wahlberg?

The American actor, singer, and producer is allegedly worth $25 million. His wealth is from his entertainment and business careers. He reportedly earned about $1.3 million per season in Blue Bloods. His recent salary per episode is $150,000, about $3.3 million per season.

Kimberly Fey gained recognition through her marriage to a celebrity but has since established a successful career as a real estate agent. Despite the end of her marriage, Fey has worked hard to build her identity and showcase her skills on social media.

