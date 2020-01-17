Maths literacy levels and qualifications you can get in 2021

We all face critical decisions in our learning process, especially when choosing the most appropriate subjects for our major. One of the essential choices that Grade 9 learners must make pertains to Maths Literacy. It is alarming that not many people have a concrete understanding of their levels and qualifications. What can you study with Math Lit?

The significance of improving Mathematics Literacy is irreducible for any learner eyeing to further their studies to the ceiling. Unlike Technical Maths and Pure Maths, Literacy on Math is a major career booster for anyone who does not want to take Mathematics all the way into college.

One of the most exciting facts about Maths Literacy is that it is easy to obtain satisfactory qualifications. Besides, it relieves one of the pressures linked with challenging Math problems, therefore, helping one to achieve high matric for their desired career.

What is math literacy?

Also called numeracy, Math Lit encompasses the ability to reason, solve problems, and analyze information. This form of literacy is fundamental and comes closely after mastering Language Literacy. In simpler terms, Math Literacy is the ability to comprehend the basic language of Mathematics, including summations and differences.

It is through this form of literacy that learners can ascertain answers to random questions posed to them. In essence, Math Literacy deals with everyday Math problems such as budgeting, statistical interpretations, and computations of interests.

What is the difference between Math and Math Literacy? While it is rare for pure and technical Mathematics students to score up to 90 per cent, you can easily achieve these marks if you can concentrate on Math Literacy. These high scores do not necessarily imply that the subject is easy but instead enjoyable even among Maths haters.

Maths Literacy levels in South Africa

Math Lit curriculum provides for six levels of competencies to benchmark grade expectations of learners. Each of these levels is as shown in the description provided below:

Description of competence levels

Here are the details of different competence levels

1) Outstanding level

Marks: 80 – 100%

Rating code: 6

2) Meritorious level

Marks: 60 – 79%

Rating Code: 5

3) Satisfactory level

Marks: 60 – 79%

Rating Code: 5

4) Adequate level

Marks: 60 – 79%

Rating Code: 5

5) Partial level

Marks: 60 – 79%

Rating Code: 5

6) Inadequate level

Marks: 60 – 79%

Rating Code: 5

What qualification can I get with Mathematical Literacy?

There are over two hundred qualifications that include at least one of the following criteria

No math literacy required: Entry in grade 9

Maths literacy of 30 – 80%: Entry grades 11 – 12 (For certificates, Diplomas, and NSC for degrees)

It is important to understand is that these qualifications also require competence in other relevant subjects.

What can I study with Maths Literacy?

Here are the different grade qualifications you can pursue with Maths Literacy

Grade 9 qualifications

Learners qualify for the following regardless of their Maths literacy enrollment

National Certificate – Vocational (NCV) (N2 – N4) (TVET College)

Grade 10 or 11 qualifications

Those that have excelled in Grade 9 can take the following in Maths Lit grade 10 or 11

Marketing Hairdressing Management Primary Health Hospitality Studies Office Administration Transport & Logistics Business Management Jewelry Manufacturer Education & Development Engineering & Related Design Beauty Therapy (ITEC Diploma) Finance, Economics & Accounting Information Technology & Computer Science

Grades 11 or 12 (Maths literacy 30-39%)

Further Education & Training Certificate (Entry Level: Grade 11 or NQF Level 3 to N5 or 6.

Design Foundation Hairdressing

Higher certificate (level 5)

Music Performance Early Childhood Development (Entry Level Grade 11 or Level 4 – Grade 12) (National Certificate in ECD)

National Diploma (N4 – N6) (Entry Level Grade 12)

Music Fashion Educare Art & Design Business Management Management Assistant Financial Management Beauty Therapy Itec Diploma Early Childhood Development Hospitality & Catering Services

NSC (Maths Literacy 30-39%)

National Higher Certificate (NHC)

Accountancy Financial Information Systems

National Diploma

Theology Nursing (Education) Nursing (Community) Nursing (Administration)

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Fine Arts Economics Journalism Governance Dramatic Art Language Management Bachelor of Arts Human Movement Media Studies & Journalism Corporate & Marketing Psychology Academic plan 2: Anthropology and Psychology/Sociology

Bachelor of Education

B Education – Foundation or Intermediate

Bachelor of Music

Music

Bachelor of Social Science

Psychology Sociology Social Science Criminology Anthropology Management studies History and Sociology Sociology and Psychology History and Political Science Political Science and Sociology Sociology and Tourism/Geography Sociology and Communication Science

Bachelor of Social Work

Social Work

NSC (Maths Literacy 40-49%)

Higher Certificate (Hc)

Dental Assisting

National Diploma (Ndip)

Music Dance Drama Fashion Logistics Journalism Marketing Oral Health Somatology Sport Science Vocal Art Photography Ceramic Design Musical Theatre Nature Conservation Sport Management Transport Management Agricultural Management Adventure Tourism Management Contact Centre Management Correctional Services Management Credit Management Ecotourism Management Entrepreneurship Environmental Health Film & TV Production Hospitality Management Game Ranch Management Health Promotion Local Government Finance Local Government Management Management Services Operations Management Organizational Leadership Performing Arts Technology Policing / Road Traffic Public Management Public Relations Management Recreation Management Retail Business Management Administrative Management: Financial /General

Bachelor of Administration

Administration Administration (Local Government)

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Arts – General Bachelor of Arts (Law) Library and Information Science Human Ecology (Education) Theology

Bachelor of Development (BDEV)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Information Science (BIS)

Information Science Publishing

Bachelor of Music

Bachelor of Social Science

Bachelor of Speech / Audiology

Bachelor of Visual Art

NSC (Maths Literacy +50%)

National Higher Certificate Universities Of Technology & Combined Universities

National Diploma Universities Of Technology & Combined Universities

Agric: Animal Production Agric: Commercial Mixed Farming Agric: Crop Production Agric: Development & Extension Clothing & Textile Technology Entrepreneurship Events Management Hospitality Management (Accommodation) Hospitality Management (Food & Beverage) Hospitality Management (Professional Cookery) Human Resource Management Operations Management Public Administration Printing Management Real Estate Retail Business Management Tourism Management Sport Management

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Visual Art Design (Communication Design) Design (Media Design) Sport Psychology Sport Communication Sport Development

Bachelor of Paralegal Studies

NSC (Maths Literacy 60-69%)

National Diploma (NDIP)

Accountancy Biomedical Technology Business Communication Clothing Management Consumer Science Cost & Management Accounting Dental Technology Dental Assisting Economic Management Analysis Emergency Medical Care Equine Science Events Management Fashion Fashion (Fashion Production – Dip) Finance & Accounting (Public) Fire Technology Fisheries Resource Management Game Ranch Management Graphic Design Horticulture Information Technology Internal Auditing International Communication Jewellery Design & Manufacture Journalism Labour Law Landscape Technology Legal Assistance Library & Information Studies Logistics Management Management Medical Orthotics & Prosthetics Multimedia Technology Nature Conservation Nursing Occupational Therapy Assistants Office Management & Technology Officiating & Coaching Science Optical Dispensing Policing Public Management Public Relations Management Real Estate Safety Management Sport & Exercise Technology Surface Design Three-Dimensional Design Tourism Management Financial Services Operations Financial Information Systems Food & Beverage Operations Human Resources Management Hospitality Management Human Resource Management Logistics Marketing Management Services Operations Management Public Management & Governance (BA) Speech‐Pathology & Audiology (BSc) Tourism Management (BA) Transportation Management

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Design (Industrial Design) Design (Fashion Design)

Bachelor of Agriculture

Bachelor of Biokenetics

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Education

Bachelor of Science (Bsc)

NSC (Maths Literacy 70-79%)

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Education (B Ed)

National Diploma (NDip)

Bachelor of Commerce

LLB Law

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Dietetics Physiotherapy Consumer Science Occupational Therapy Sport and Exercise Science Complementary Health Sciences Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture

Bachelor of Nursing.

Bachelor of Consumer Science

NSC (Maths Literacy 80% +)

Bachelor of Agriculture (B Agric)

Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice

Bachelor of Commerce

Should I change to Maths Literacy?

Choosing Mathematical Literacy as a subject is a difficult decision that students face as soon as they enter Grade 9. Before settling for the subject or throwing it off the window, it is crucial to have a clear mind regarding what you want to do after school.

It is always advisable to conduct timely research and consult your inner mind while making sure you are making an independent decision. While some schools have a strict policy regarding who should take Pure Math, Technical Math, and Literacy in Math, learners are the determinants of their destiny regarding mathematics majors.

Perhaps one of the disadvantages of Mathematical Literacy is that you canNOT enroll in degrees such as Accounting, Engineering, IT, Chemistry, and Medicine. Similarly, several other courses may also lock you out without pure and technical Maths Grade 12 qualifications.

Maths Literacy is an integral subject for career advancement in South Africa. It is, however, essential to predetermine your future career prospects ahead of time before dropping pure and technical Maths.

