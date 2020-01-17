Maths literacy levels and qualifications you can get in 2021
by  Julie Kwach

We all face critical decisions in our learning process, especially when choosing the most appropriate subjects for our major. One of the essential choices that Grade 9 learners must make pertains to Maths Literacy. It is alarming that not many people have a concrete understanding of their levels and qualifications. What can you study with Math Lit?

Maths Literacy levels and qualifications you can get
Maths literacy levels and qualifications. Photo: canva.com (modified by the author)
The significance of improving Mathematics Literacy is irreducible for any learner eyeing to further their studies to the ceiling. Unlike Technical Maths and Pure Maths, Literacy on Math is a major career booster for anyone who does not want to take Mathematics all the way into college.

One of the most exciting facts about Maths Literacy is that it is easy to obtain satisfactory qualifications. Besides, it relieves one of the pressures linked with challenging Math problems, therefore, helping one to achieve high matric for their desired career.

What is math literacy?

Also called numeracy, Math Lit encompasses the ability to reason, solve problems, and analyze information. This form of literacy is fundamental and comes closely after mastering Language Literacy. In simpler terms, Math Literacy is the ability to comprehend the basic language of Mathematics, including summations and differences.

It is through this form of literacy that learners can ascertain answers to random questions posed to them. In essence, Math Literacy deals with everyday Math problems such as budgeting, statistical interpretations, and computations of interests.

What is the difference between Math and Math Literacy? While it is rare for pure and technical Mathematics students to score up to 90 per cent, you can easily achieve these marks if you can concentrate on Math Literacy. These high scores do not necessarily imply that the subject is easy but instead enjoyable even among Maths haters.

what is the difference between math and maths literacy?
What is Math literacy? Photo: @bit_media
Maths Literacy levels in South Africa

Math Lit curriculum provides for six levels of competencies to benchmark grade expectations of learners. Each of these levels is as shown in the description provided below:

Description of competence levels

Here are the details of different competence levels

1) Outstanding level

  • Marks: 80 – 100%
  • Rating code: 6

2) Meritorious level

  • Marks: 60 – 79%
  • Rating Code: 5

3) Satisfactory level

  • Marks: 60 – 79%
  • Rating Code: 5

4) Adequate level

  • Marks: 60 – 79%
  • Rating Code: 5

5) Partial level

  • Marks: 60 – 79%
  • Rating Code: 5

6) Inadequate level

  • Marks: 60 – 79%
  • Rating Code: 5

What qualification can I get with Mathematical Literacy?

There are over two hundred qualifications that include at least one of the following criteria

  • No math literacy required: Entry in grade 9
  • Maths literacy of 30 – 80%: Entry grades 11 – 12 (For certificates, Diplomas, and NSC for degrees)

It is important to understand is that these qualifications also require competence in other relevant subjects.

What can I study with Maths Literacy?

Here are the different grade qualifications you can pursue with Maths Literacy

Grade 9 qualifications

Learners qualify for the following regardless of their Maths literacy enrollment

  1. National Certificate – Vocational (NCV) (N2 – N4) (TVET College)

Grade 10 or 11 qualifications

Those that have excelled in Grade 9 can take the following in Maths Lit grade 10 or 11

  1. Marketing
  2. Hairdressing
  3. Management
  4. Primary Health
  5. Hospitality Studies
  6. Office Administration
  7. Transport & Logistics
  8. Business Management
  9. Jewelry Manufacturer
  10. Education & Development
  11. Engineering & Related Design
  12. Beauty Therapy (ITEC Diploma)
  13. Finance, Economics & Accounting
  14. Information Technology & Computer Science

Grades 11 or 12 (Maths literacy 30-39%)

Maths Literacy levels and qualifications you can get
Maths Literacy levels and qualifications. Photo: @mind_action_series
  • Further Education & Training Certificate (Entry Level: Grade 11 or NQF Level 3 to N5 or 6.
  1. Design Foundation
  2. Hairdressing
  • Higher certificate (level 5)
  1. Music Performance
  2. Early Childhood Development (Entry Level Grade 11 or Level 4 – Grade 12) (National Certificate in ECD)
  • National Diploma (N4 – N6) (Entry Level Grade 12)
  1. Music
  2. Fashion
  3. Educare
  4. Art & Design
  5. Business Management
  6. Management Assistant
  7. Financial Management
  8. Beauty Therapy Itec Diploma
  9. Early Childhood Development
  10. Hospitality & Catering Services

NSC (Maths Literacy 30-39%)

  • National Higher Certificate (NHC)
  1. Accountancy
  2. Financial Information Systems
  • National Diploma
  1. Theology
  2. Nursing (Education)
  3. Nursing (Community)
  4. Nursing (Administration)
  • Bachelor of Arts (BA)
  1. Fine Arts
  2. Economics
  3. Journalism
  4. Governance
  5. Dramatic Art
  6. Language
  7. Management
  8. Bachelor of Arts
  9. Human Movement
  10. Media Studies & Journalism
  11. Corporate & Marketing
  12. Psychology Academic plan 2: Anthropology and Psychology/Sociology
  • Bachelor of Education
  1. B Education – Foundation or Intermediate
  • Bachelor of Music
  1. Music
  • Bachelor of Social Science
  1. Psychology
  2. Sociology
  3. Social Science
  4. Criminology
  5. Anthropology
  6. Management studies
  7. History and Sociology
  8. Sociology and Psychology
  9. History and Political Science
  10. Political Science and Sociology
  11. Sociology and Tourism/Geography
  12. Sociology and Communication Science
  • Bachelor of Social Work
  1. Social Work

NSC (Maths Literacy 40-49%)

  • Higher Certificate (Hc)
  1. Dental Assisting
  • National Diploma (Ndip)
  1. Music
  2. Dance
  3. Drama
  4. Fashion
  5. Logistics
  6. Journalism
  7. Marketing
  8. Oral Health
  9. Somatology
  10. Sport Science
  11. Vocal Art
  12. Photography
  13. Ceramic Design
  14. Musical Theatre
  15. Nature Conservation
  16. Sport Management
  17. Transport Management
  18. Agricultural Management
  19. Adventure Tourism Management
  20. Contact Centre Management
  21. Correctional Services Management
  22. Credit Management
  23. Ecotourism Management
  24. Entrepreneurship
  25. Environmental Health
  26. Film & TV Production
  27. Hospitality Management
  28. Game Ranch Management
  29. Health Promotion
  30. Local Government Finance
  31. Local Government Management
  32. Management Services
  33. Operations Management
  34. Organizational Leadership
  35. Performing Arts Technology
  36. Policing / Road Traffic
  37. Public Management
  38. Public Relations Management
  39. Recreation Management
  40. Retail Business Management
  41. Administrative Management: Financial /General

  • Bachelor of Administration
  1. Administration
  2. Administration (Local Government)
  • Bachelor of Arts
  1. Bachelor of Arts – General
  2. Bachelor of Arts (Law)
  3. Library and Information Science
  4. Human Ecology (Education)
  5. Theology
  • Bachelor of Development (BDEV)
  • Bachelor of Education (BEd)
  • Bachelor of Information Science (BIS)
  1. Information Science
  2. Publishing
  • Bachelor of Music
  • Bachelor of Social Science
  • Bachelor of Speech / Audiology
  • Bachelor of Visual Art

NSC (Maths Literacy +50%)

  • National Higher Certificate Universities Of Technology & Combined Universities
  • National Diploma Universities Of Technology & Combined Universities
  1. Agric: Animal Production
  2. Agric: Commercial Mixed Farming
  3. Agric: Crop Production
  4. Agric: Development & Extension
  5. Clothing & Textile Technology
  6. Entrepreneurship
  7. Events Management
  8. Hospitality Management (Accommodation)
  9. Hospitality Management (Food & Beverage)
  10. Hospitality Management (Professional Cookery)
  11. Human Resource Management
  12. Operations Management
  13. Public Administration
  14. Printing Management
  15. Real Estate
  16. Retail Business Management
  17. Tourism Management
  18. Sport Management
  • Bachelor of Arts (BA)
  1. Visual Art
  2. Design (Communication Design)
  3. Design (Media Design)
  4. Sport Psychology
  5. Sport Communication
  6. Sport Development

  • Bachelor of Paralegal Studies

NSC (Maths Literacy 60-69%)

  • National Diploma (NDIP)
  1. Accountancy
  2. Biomedical Technology
  3. Business Communication
  4. Clothing Management
  5. Consumer Science
  6. Cost & Management Accounting
  7. Dental Technology
  8. Dental Assisting
  9. Economic Management Analysis
  10. Emergency Medical Care
  11. Equine Science
  12. Events Management
  13. Fashion
  14. Fashion (Fashion Production – Dip)
  15. Finance & Accounting (Public)
  16. Fire Technology
  17. Fisheries Resource Management
  18. Game Ranch Management
  19. Graphic Design
  20. Horticulture
  21. Information Technology
  22. Internal Auditing
  23. International Communication
  24. Jewellery Design & Manufacture
  25. Journalism
  26. Labour Law
  27. Landscape Technology
  28. Legal Assistance
  29. Library & Information Studies
  30. Logistics Management
  31. Management
  32. Medical Orthotics & Prosthetics
  33. Multimedia Technology
  34. Nature Conservation
  35. Nursing
  36. Occupational Therapy Assistants
  37. Office Management & Technology
  38. Officiating & Coaching Science
  39. Optical Dispensing
  40. Policing
  41. Public Management
  42. Public Relations Management
  43. Real Estate
  44. Safety Management
  45. Sport & Exercise Technology
  46. Surface Design
  47. Three-Dimensional Design
  48. Tourism Management
  49. Financial Services Operations
  50. Financial Information Systems
  51. Food & Beverage Operations
  52. Human Resources Management
  53. Hospitality Management
  54. Human Resource Management
  55. Logistics
  56. Marketing
  57. Management Services
  58. Operations Management
  59. Public Management & Governance (BA)
  60. Speech‐Pathology & Audiology (BSc)
  61. Tourism Management (BA)
  62. Transportation Management

  • Bachelor of Arts (BA)
  1. Design (Industrial Design)
  2. Design (Fashion Design)
  • Bachelor of Agriculture
  • Bachelor of Biokenetics
  • Bachelor of Commerce
  • Bachelor of Education
  • Bachelor of Science (Bsc)

NSC (Maths Literacy 70-79%)

  • Bachelor of Commerce
  • Bachelor of Education (B Ed)
  • National Diploma (NDip)
  • Bachelor of Commerce
  • LLB Law
  • Bachelor of Science (BSc)
  1. Dietetics
  2. Physiotherapy
  3. Consumer Science
  4. Occupational Therapy
  5. Sport and Exercise Science
  6. Complementary Health Sciences
  7. Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture
  • Bachelor of Nursing.
  • Bachelor of Consumer Science

NSC (Maths Literacy 80% +)

  • Bachelor of Agriculture (B Agric)
  • Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice
  • Bachelor of Commerce

Should I change to Maths Literacy?

Choosing Mathematical Literacy as a subject is a difficult decision that students face as soon as they enter Grade 9. Before settling for the subject or throwing it off the window, it is crucial to have a clear mind regarding what you want to do after school.

It is always advisable to conduct timely research and consult your inner mind while making sure you are making an independent decision. While some schools have a strict policy regarding who should take Pure Math, Technical Math, and Literacy in Math, learners are the determinants of their destiny regarding mathematics majors.

Perhaps one of the disadvantages of Mathematical Literacy is that you canNOT enroll in degrees such as Accounting, Engineering, IT, Chemistry, and Medicine. Similarly, several other courses may also lock you out without pure and technical Maths Grade 12 qualifications.

Maths Literacy is an integral subject for career advancement in South Africa. It is, however, essential to predetermine your future career prospects ahead of time before dropping pure and technical Maths.

