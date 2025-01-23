A St Stithians Girls' College pupil achieved eight distinctions and Honours Summa Cum Laude while balancing her role as a South African U19 Badminton player and accomplished pianist

Kerisha Dorasamy, who scored above 90% aggregate, was named among the IEB's top 1% of candidates in Accounting, Afrikaans and Life Orientation

Her exceptional achievement comes as St Stithians Girls' College celebrates its best results in history, with the Class of 2024 achieving 387 distinctions across 107 candidates

Speaking to Briefly News, the star pupil revealed her excitement about heading to UCT, where she hopes to chase her dreams in actuarial science

Kerisha Dorasamy achieved eight distinctions in her matric results, and her dreams of success don't stop there. She shared her hopes and goals for the future. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

A St Stithians Girls' College matriculant has demonstrated how balancing academics with extracurricular activities can lead to extraordinary success. In an interview with Briefly News, Kerisha Dorasamy revealed her journey to achieving eight distinctions while pursuing her passions in sports and music.

Path to excellence

When asked about her study techniques and habits, Kerisha emphasised the importance of consistent effort.

"I believe my success stems from consistency, not just through my matric year, but through the whole of high school," she told Briefly News.

The UCT student said it is important to build routines and study habits to manage time well. The star pupil shared that maximising classroom time was crucial.

"I asked questions in class when unsure of certain aspects and I really think that majority of the studying can be done in the classroom."

Her disciplined approach earned her distinctions in English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, Physical Science, Accounting, Music, Life Orientation and Further Studies Mathematics.

Kerisha also stressed the value of maintaining balance.

"It was tough to juggle these aspects, however, I think if you prioritise and plan ahead, it definitely can be achieved," she advised.

Her strategy included practising past papers and ensuring she understood concepts fully before moving forward.

Balancing academics and activities

As a South African U19 Badminton player, Kerisha maintained a rigorous training schedule.

"Attending regular practise helped me to stay focused, recharged and cleared my mind from all the schoolwork," she explained.

Her musical journey, which began at age five, culminated in a Grade 8 Trinity College London piano qualification. She regularly participated in Eisteddfods - South African cultural festivals inspired by Welsh tradition - showcasing her talents alongside other young performers.

"Playing in many concerts, Eisteddfods and showcases really helped me to boost my confidence over the years," she shared.

Kerisha is a passionate piano player. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Support and recognition

For Kerisha, family has been the strongest support system. They constantly motivated her to do her best. But she also praised her teachers.

"The teachers at St Stithians Girls' College have been phenomenal. They were not only teachers, but instead mentors - guiding us every step of the way."

Her dedication earned her the prestigious White Blazer at the beginning of 2024, recognising Honours in three pillars: academics, community service, and culture (piano).

Future at UCT

Kerisha's choice to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town (UCT) marks another significant milestone. As Africa's oldest university and the only African member of the Global University Leaders Forum within the World Economic Forum, UCT has produced five Nobel Prize winners since its establishment in 1829.

"Actuarial Science combines my passion for Mathematics and problem-solving with real-world applications," she explained.

Beyond her studies, she plans to mentor students from disadvantaged backgrounds, believing mentoring is a powerful way to make a long-lasting impact.

National achievement

Her success aligns with South Africa's historic matric results, as Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the Class of 2024's record-breaking 87.3% pass rate.

The IEB results particularly highlighted St Stithians' excellence, with Kerisha being named among the top 1% of candidates in multiple subjects.

About St Stithians Girls' College

St Stithians Girls' College, known for its Methodist ethos and inclusive community, focuses on developing responsible world citizens. According to Dr Sally James, the school's head, their approach creates independent, resilient and accountable women who see "difference" not as a threat but as an invitation to explore and understand.

The Class of 2024 exemplified this excellence with a 100% Bachelor's Degree pass rate, with Kerisha being among the school's most celebrated achievers after being named in the IEB's top 1% of candidates for multiple subjects.

